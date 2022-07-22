Fashion
2XIST AND THE FUTURE OF MEN’S UNDERWEAR
Men’s Underwear Market Surges: 2022-2028
Today, the men’s underwear industry is valued at around $30 billion and is expected to witness significant growth over the forecast period 2022-2028. A more detailed analysis of the underwear boom includes various segments such as health awareness, best fit, and personal hygiene. And with Generation Z and younger Millennials increasing their purchasing power, the competitive landscape of the global market is set to grow significantly. New product market dynamics and progressive drivers are suitable for both sportswear and sportswear. Nowadays, men’s underwear must be functional. In fact, it is this hybrid functionality that is fueling demand while driving market growth, and with good reason.
All photographs: Christian Oita
At the heart of the market, indicators such as lifestyles and consumer preferences lead the way. However, American customers are increasingly concerned about the fabric used in the manufacture of underwear. A variety of fabrics are used such as cotton and cotton blends, polyester, nylon, rayon and silk. Today, in the men’s underwear market, it is Gen Z and young millennials who are driving demand, as they are more receptive to new products that stand out from the product offerings of the past. New fabric selections like viscose not only help reduce moisture, but have the added benefit of regulating temperature.
2(X)IST recently launched LIGHTNING, a collection of performance underwear for style-conscious men. The new collection campaign features model/influencer, Michael Yeger. The new collection consists of reinvented essentials intended for action. MMade with the exclusive Speed Dri nylon fabric, the line is made with an ultra-lightweight, breathable mesh fabric that wicks away moisture to keep you dry and comfortable as you move and sweat.
Founded in 1991, the brand has grown to become known for its stylish underwear and innovative everyday essentials to meet modern men’s needs for comfort and performance. 2(X)IST is known for harnessing cutting-edge developments in fabrics, materials and technology to create underwear, swimwear, apparel and even accessories.
Plus, the new collection is designed and crafted to help you show off your best assets. The characteristics of the line designer sports briefs and ultra-comfortable underwear basics including; low-rise briefs and low-rise boxer briefs, as well as performance long boxers.
2(X)IST was founded in 1991 and has been driven by change ever since. Today, our existence is rooted in innovation and we recognize the importance of this to truly be a leader in the underwear space. We’re re-evaluating the best decisions made just a few years ago to take it to the next level.
There are plenty of rich, beautiful fabrics out there today, but they don’t always hold you and support you in the right places or move with you throughout the day. As underwear experts, we know that won’t work.
Through rigorous engineering and development, we’ve improved our fabrics for today’s customers and brand loyalists who navigate their day and life scenarios with ease and comfort.
Today, we continue to create modern products for comfort and style with confidence built into every fiber we touch.
When retailers invest in quality underwear, customers are sure to notice positive results such as reduced bulk so pants fit perfectly. And when men feel well below, it will increase their self-confidence. Plus in my opinion, the super quality fabric allows the skin to breathe and stops the build up of moisture. It also minimizes friction which, in turn, reduces the chances of skin irritations and rashes caused by excessive moisture buildup throughout the day.
Today, the main points of interest are cooling fabrics and moisture wicking technology, testicle support, proper fit as well as a big push towards greenwashing.
With over 30 years of experience, 2(X)IST pushes the boundaries of what the brand thinks sexy can feel even further. In fact, it’s this innovative approach to the underwear space that cemented them as a famous brand.
I recently had the privilege of speaking with an influencer model Michael Yerger why he wants to feel comfortable and free, what he likes 2(X)IST, andhow an act of kindness can change someone’s life.
Joseph DeAcetis: How and when did you become interested in menswear and modeling?
Michael Yeger: Modeling has always been something I’ve been interested in, but it wasn’t until I was on CBS’ Survivor that I got my foot in the door. I was signed at 19 after that, and I’ve been doing it ever since. When it comes to men’s fashion, I’ve always been into men’s fashion. I think there’s something very powerful about it, it allows you to completely transform and express yourself. I love how a piece can completely elevate your look and feel.
JD: Talk to MR Magazine and their menswear retailers coast to coast. What advice would you give to men who are starting to take an interest in fashion and who are starting to define their style?
MY: Don’t be afraid to experiment with different styles! Fashion is about trying new things and experimenting with designs and pieces that bring out your confidence. And always stay true to yourself, this is actually one of the best pieces of advice I’ve ever received. There are a lot of people who try to pretend to be something they’re not, and it shows. Being humble, grateful and kind will take you far in your life and career.
JD: In your words, describe to viewers here, why you love 2(X)IST’s flex-worthy men’s underwear with premium design and support?
MY: Before working with a brand, I like to make sure it’s a perfect match for me and what I believe in. I want to feel comfortable and free, I think that’s why I like to go commando sometimes (laughs). What I love about 2(X)IST is that their underwear is super soft and moves with me. I am very active, whenever I jog in the woods or run to my next business meeting, I like to feel that extra support that 2(X)IST offers. Plus, their designs are next level, I mean who doesn’t love nice underwear?
JD: How does the new collection of innovative approach 2(X)IST – align with your youthful energy and fashion aesthetic of underwear? Which style is your favorite and why?
MY: When I was approached by 2(X)IST for this campaign, I knew I had to be part of it! It’s such an iconic brand and being the face of their new campaign has been a huge honour; I enjoyed the whole process, plus working with (photographer) Christian Oita is always fun, he’s an absolute genius. I’m a big fan of their Speed Dri fabric, especially in their new Lightning collection – the colors and patterns are very vibrant and the pieces are supportive without feeling constricted. I’m a low-rise type, so if you’re super active like me, check it out!
JD: As a macro-influencer with 818,000 followers, what message is most important for you to convey to your audience?
MY: Always have a positive attitude and be kind to others, one act of kindness can change someone’s life! It’s something I always try to instill in my followers. I don’t take anything for granted, so I really want to be that energy that inspires others to be the best version of themselves and continue to inspire others to do the same!
Sources
2/ https://mr-mag.com/2-xist-and-the-future-of-mens-underwear/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Vertigo of success: Xi consolidates repression in Xinjiang July 22, 2022
- Senator Josh Hawley, I think President Trump’s endorsement matters in the primary election July 22, 2022
- Space Weather – Korea Meteorological Agency July 22, 2022
- Office administrator job with AMIRI July 22, 2022
- Rugrats star teases anime reboot’s beautiful season 2 and special bond with adult fans July 22, 2022