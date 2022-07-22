Is Kylie Jenner Secretly Marrying Travis Scott?





How much gossip can a Kardashian-Jenner outfit of the day spark? Kylie Jenner may be testing the limits with her white cone bra dress videos on her TikTok — and not because of Jenner herself, but rumored posts from her nephew, Mason, the 12-year-old son of Kourtney Kardashian’s sister. Jenner posted two TikToks of herself with her sisters. She was the only one dressed in white. This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. This content is imported from TikTok. You may be able to find the same content in another format, or you may be able to find more information, on their website. Pop Faction notes that an Instagram user claiming to be Mason alleged that Jenner and her sisters were secretly celebrating her wedding to boyfriend Travis Scott. Jenner and Scott haven’t announced an engagement, though they’ve sparked rumors regularly over the years, most recently in March. “Mason” claimed on his Instagram“Hi guys! Mason there you are [sic] favorite person lol. Kylie is getting married and she is currently at her wedding which is why she is the only one wearing white!!!!” In a separate post, “Mason” showed Jenner allegedly texting and calling him on Instagram to stop posting. “You have to stop. Delete that now. MASON!” Kourtney Kardashian spoke out on her own Instagram, ending rumors that the “Mason” on Instagram was her son. She wrote: “After months and months of thinking, y’all would know this is NOT Mason on these fake social media accounts, speaking of family.” instagram Although Jenner hasn’t confirmed she’s engaged, a source spoke to We Weekly in May on how marriage was on the table for Scott and Jenner, who welcomed their second child together, a baby boy whose name has not been publicly revealed, in February. Engagement discussions took place but were “super private,” the source said. Jenner and Scott “diverted the subject for years,” though they “didn’t rule it out.” “She loves her independence but can’t imagine herself long term with anyone other than Travis,” the source said. “The priority was to take care of the children. Keeping things between them calm and cool and setting boundaries that will give them the best chance of staying together in the long run. This post has been updated with Kourtney Kardashian’s statement on the fake Mason account. Alyssa Bailey

