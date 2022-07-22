Christian Brard helped shape the history of fashionThe artist finally gets his due in a new exhibition in Monaco





Almost every account you can find of Brard includes a description of his appearance. A handsome, bearded man who looked attractive in a tuxedo, he was best known for his tousle. In fact, he was so famous that a biography of the artist is titled Magnificent Tramp, Where Magnificent Tramp. His constant companion was a white dog, who was usually as paint-stained as his artist owner. Brard earned the nickname Bb for his baby face. That’s what Cocteau (who introduced the artist to the opium that was to become an addiction) called it and it stuck. Andre Ostier, Brard painting on his easel Les Goudes children, 1941. Silver print. Pierre Passebon collection. Photo: Indivision A. and A. Ostier / Christian Brard. Photographed by Cecil Beaton, vogue, September 1, 1936 The exhibition at Monacos Villa Paloma is divided into three parts on three floors. It opens with the theme of interiors, and includes Brard’s work for Jean-Michel Frank (also a close collaborator of Schiaparelli), as well as scenography. Mauss recreated the famous trompe-l’oeil décor created by Brard for the Guerlain Institute in 1939, and paid particular attention to the beds. Brard was often photographed at rest; his room served as a workshop and he worked there until late at night. The Mediterranean is the theme of the third floor and is the subject most in tune with the location of Villa Palomas, through whose windows one sees only endless expanses of blue sea and sky. Brard’s partner, Kochno, was the director of the Ballet Russe de Monte Carlo, with whom Brard worked, and they both spent a lot of time on the French Riviera. In Brard’s work, the sea is a substitute for Western and European civilization. Not only does his paintings reference art history, but he repeatedly returns to the (romanticized) idea of ​​classical culture. Brard was 12 when World War I broke out, and the clouds of World War II were gathering in the mid to late 1930s, when he was at his most prolific. In this context, the desire for something continuous and lasting is very understandable. The second floor is dedicated to the theme of enchantment, which is perhaps the most incisive feature of Brard’s fashion work. Here, classical and rococo flourish. The easy calligraphy, the thrilling animation of a line that suggests more than it imposes. Colors as lovely and delicious as candy.

