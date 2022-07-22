



Thursday night was for the sprinters at the World Championships in Athletics, as the men’s and women’s 200-meter finals took center stage in the session’s only medal races in Eugene, Oregon. American Noah Lyles posted the third-fastest time in history and broke Michael Johnson’s American record, crossing the line in 19.31 seconds and winning the men’s race in dominant fashion. Not known for running a big curve, Lyles had a terrific start and took all the suspense out of the finish before she was halfway through. American Noah Lyles celebrates after winning the 200 meter final on July 21, 2022 in Eugene, Oregon. (Lucy Nicholson/Reuters) Just as they did in the 100 metres, the United States swept the medals in the 200m: behind Lyles was Kenny Bednarek in 19.77 seconds and 18-year-old sensation Erriyon Knighton in 19.80 seconds. Lyles, 25, was the reigning world champion, but at the Tokyo Olympics last summer he was disappointed to finish as the bronze medallist. he has since revealed that he ran with swelling in his knee, severe enough to affect him but not so severe that he could not run. A native of Virginia, he and his brother Josephus played at TC Williams High, immortalized in “Remember the Titans,” Lyles is beloved for his playful spirit and outspokenness. After the medal presentation, he happily jumped on the back of the Championships. Fluffy yellow mascot Legend hung on for a few seconds, jumping up and immediately heading to the stands for autographs and selfies. Lyles’ long coils are currently dyed light brown, but in the past he’s colored it silver, an homage to Goku from “Dragon Ball Z,” and he’s always open about his sanity journey. Bednarek, 23, equaled the silver medal he won in Tokyo in the 200m, while Knighton became the youngest man to win a sprint medal in Worlds history. After a poor performance by the American men at the Olympics last summer when they only won two gold medals in the shot put and the 4x400m relay, they have certainly bounced back this year at the Worlds; Lyles’ victory is the fourth gold medal for the American men, with a strong chance of winning three more in the final days of the competition. The story continues The exciting men’s race matched the women’s race, which had been contested just minutes earlier. The Jamaican women again asserted their dominance in the short distances, with Shericka Jackson winning gold in 21.45 seconds and Shelly-Ann Fraser-Pryce silver in 21.81 in the women’s 200m; Britain’s Dina Asher-Smith, the defending champion, took bronze in 22.02. Jackson’s time makes her the fastest woman on Earth, only the late Florence Griffith-Joyner, who ran a 21.34 in 1988, has ever run faster. Fraser-Pryce, as in his own way, was stellar off the blocks but couldn’t keep it up; Jackson passed her with about 90 yards to go and continued to walk away, his arms carrying her to the finish line. A veteran of several world championship competitions, Jackson has several bronze medals in the 400 meters, from the 2015 and 2019 World Championships and the 2016 Rio Olympics as well as gold medals in the relay, but has since fallen to the 200 and 100 Mr. Earlier this week she won silver in the 100m behind Fraser-Pryce, but Thursday was ultimately her night to clinch an individual gold medal.

