Kate Hudson wore a cut-out dress while vacationing in Rome

in a new Instagram post, the Fabletics founder shared some cute snaps from her recent family trip to Italy. In the post, the mum-of-three looked fabulous in a cashmere cutout midi dress by Zimmerman as she munched on pasta and visited some churches with her daughter Rani Rose. As temperatures continue to soar throughout July with this mid-season heat wave, it’s no surprise that Hudson rocks a lightweight dress as she parades through Europe.

Cut-out styles are trending everywhere this summer, from swimsuits to tops to dresses. Not only is the intentional lack of fabric super flattering, it’s also cooling, allowing more of your skin to breathe. To help you stay cool and look as chic as Hudson, we’ve rounded up the cutest cutout midi and maxi dresses on Amazon, starting at just $30.

Hudson’s cute but pricey Zimmerman find has us dreaming of the ocean. For a more affordable nautical-inspired option, add the Fazortev open-back cutout dress in a cool sky blue to your collection. Like Hudson’s maxi, it has side cutouts for airflow, as well as a leg slit and halter-style top. It’s also $23 off right now, so you can get it for $76.

Floral patterns are also everywhere this season, adding a cheeky touch to the cut-out midi trend, like this one halter style dress. It has an open back and layered gathers for more fluidity. Two other floral numbers on sale include this satin midi dress it’s reduced to $38 and that strappy vintage floral option it’s just $33 right now. Both dresses have a bow at the chest, spaghetti straps and a leg slit.

Speaking of knots, this cut-out bodycon maxi dress will probably become your new go-to wedding guest dress. The sleek dress shows just the right amount of skin with two cutouts at the midriff, and the relaxed poly-cotton fabric means you can dress it down with white trainers or heels – depending on the occasion. (And that’s almost 50% off!)

Want to cover your shoulders? You can still follow the cutout trend with this square neck maxi dress by La Goutte. It has chic puff sleeves that reach down to the elbows, giving you more coverage without being too hot. “This might be the cutest piece of clothing I’ve ever bought on Amazon,” said a reviewernoting that it can be worn on or off the shoulders, and has pockets.

Whether you need a new beach outfit, a wedding guest dress, or something light to wear for happy hour, let Hudson inspire you to show off a little more skin with these adorable dresses. cut out.

Buy it! Zesica Crossover Halter Cutout Maxi Dress, $41.99; amazon.com

Buy it! Fazortev cutout halter maxi dress, $72.99 (original $98.99); amazon.com

Buy it! Prinbara Cutout Bodycon Maxi Dresses, $29.74 (orig. $56.99); amazon.com

Buy it! Soly Hux Cutout Crochet Dresses, $35.99 (original $38.99); amazon.com

Buy it! Floerns Twist Floral Cami Maxi Dress, $34.99; amazon.com

Buy it! The Drop Anaya square-neck maxi dress, $59.90; amazon.com

Buy it! Fashionme Satin Midi Dress, $37.99 (original $40.99); amazon.com

Buy it! Dokotoo Floral Print Sundress, $32.98 (original $45.99); amazon.com

