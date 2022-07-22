



10 a.m. on July 21 is tomorrow, folks! the Gap store in Times Square will become the first physical retailer to carry Yeezy Gap merchandise. And in Ye fashion, the entire store has been redesigned to fit its unique vision. Gone are consumer screens and cash registers, and in their place are dark gray furniture and projector screens that allow customers to browse the Yeezy Gap offering. The clothes, rather than being displayed on hangers or mannequins, are instead piled up in mounds. Doves, the fire musician’s signature, are projected onto the walls. The complete reconstruction of the store will take place in less than 24 hours. Instagram content This content can also be viewed on the website comes from of. If that sounds like a huge feat, consider the bigger one: the last time Ye (then Kanye West) introduced a new retail concept to New York City, he completely redefined the shopping paradigm. Sound 2016 Pablo’s life The pop-up stores, featuring new merchandise made with Cali Thornhill DeWitt, started the high-end musician merch trend, spawning dozens of imitation pop-ups and collaborations for years to come. (Just try to imagine a time before there were stores where you could buy concert merchandise for a show you didn’t attend.) Now, with The Gap, Ye rewrites what’s possible when one of the world’s most challenging artists forges a more meaningful relationship with fashion. The Gap store takeover is surely only the first phase, which is almost guaranteed to come with long queues and high resale prices. Although, as a guest at a TLOP concert wisely put it vogue in 2016: I don’t sell what I buy, it’s art!

