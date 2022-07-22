Star Wars’ Ashley Eckstein Talks ‘Rule Number One’ For Her Universe Fashion Show Return To San Diego Comic-Con





San Diego Comic-Con is back as an in-person event for the first time since 2019, and Star Wars: The Clone Wars voice actress Ashley Eckstein will be back on the runway once again for the 8th Annual Her Universe Fashion Show. The event has celebrated fandom fashion at the SDCC since 2014 and returns on July 21 with the fitting theme of “Coming Home.” after going virtual last year . Eckstein spoke with CinemaBlend about returning to the SDCC and the “number one rule” for the fashion show. Eckstein is perhaps best known for her voice work as Ahsoka Tano for Star Wars: The Clone Wars Then later star wars rebels, but the Her Universe fashion show isn’t just about that galaxy far, far away. She weighed in on the importance of featuring many different fandoms, saying: That’s been our number one rule in terms of – you know, the theme of our show is that designers can design a look inspired by whatever is celebrated at Comic-Con. And it’s very wide. This rule is important to us because we want our show to represent San Diego Comic-Con, which means it must represent the entire show. I just think it’s so cool that we’ve had couture designs in the past inspired by everything from Bob’s Burgers to Silence of the Lambs to My Little Pony to DuckTales. We’ve seen it all on the runway, and that’s what you can experience at Comic-Con. There is something for every taste. You will certainly continue to see this theme in our show this year. Just as cosplayers design costumes to show their fandom love to comic asshole from san diego and other fan conventions, creators of what Eckstein describes as “geeky couture” can show off their designs on the fashion show runway. If ever there was a place where Thesilenceofthelambs could be honored by fans alongside My little Pony, then that place is SDCC. 2021 winners celebrated Pokemon, The Queen’s Betand The Mandalorian. Although fans will have to wait until the Her Universe Fashion Show on July 21 to see the latest and greatest geeky couture that will be on display, Ashley Eckstein previously explained why “Coming Home” was the only theme the Her Universe team considered. . for 2022. She explained: It was such a natural theme. The theme is always based on how we feel each year and that comes naturally, so it was a no-brainer for the theme to be “Coming Home” because that’s how we feel, and it’s really twofold. San Diego Comic-Con for Fans is Your Home…As a fan, every time you are at San Diego Comic-Con, it feels like home. It’s such a safe place. It is a place that brings joy and happiness. So, I just feel like from a fandom perspective, it feels like coming home, and then from a Her Universe fashion show perspective, San Diego Comic-Con is also our home. You know, we founded the show at San Diego Comic-Con in 2014, and it’s been our home ever since. So it’s a natural theme, and it’s going to be such a celebration this year. RuPaul’s Drag Race alum Nina West joins Ashley Eckstein for this celebration, as they will co-host the show after they happened to collaborate on a completely different project . San Diego Comic-Con attendees can experience the Her Universe Fashion Show for themselves on Thursday, July 21 at 6:00 p.m. PT in the Harbor Ballroom at the Manchester Grand Hyatt Hotel, with doors opening at 5:15 p.m. The fashion show is just the latest of Ashley Eckstein’s plans for 2022, as she debuted another star wars series to celebrate May 4th. Star Wars Mindfulness Questions (which Eckstein created, wrote and hosted) guides viewers through mindfulness exercises through the lens of star wars. She shared that the videos will be available at “every Walt Disney World Resort”, as well as on a Disney cruise ship later this year. If you can’t attend the fashion show in person this year, you can still take advantage of the Conscious Matters series. You can also revisit Ahsoka Tano’s saga with a Disney+ subscription with the complete sets of both Star Wars: The Clone Wars and star wars rebels (who she recommends watching before Ahsoka series ) available for streaming.

