



BIRMINGHAM, AL SWAC Media Day was part press conference, part men’s fashion show. Coaches and players showed up and introduced themselves in the fashion department. Perhaps the most eye-catching combo belonged to Grambling State. At least head coach Hue Jackson seemed to think so. When our Tolly Carr suggested there was some level of competition between GSU and Southern, Jackson protested. You haven’t seen the others earlier, that’s all, said Jackson. I can show you some pictures, I think it’s obvious who won today. Grambling State linebacker Joshua Reed beamed with pride as he spoke about the matching ensemble he and offensive lineman Tyler Thomas wore, which was put together by Jackson. Coach, he did well with that. When he showed it to us, I felt good. I was happy, I was like the coach was going to prove us right. He has about three suits. He must have walked hard too. He looked good, though. Here are some of the fashion highlights from SWAC Media Day. Texas Southern’s Dee Anderson accessorizes his gray suit. Anderson stood tall at SWAC Media Day. Texas Southern’s Andrew Body showed off a white turtleneck in July in Alabama. Must be cool to do that. Grambling State UAPB QB Skyler Perry kept it clean and simple. Deion Sanders kept it classic and conservative on SWAC Media Day. Shedeur Sanders was a top business man, laid back on his feet. Shedeur Sanders won the award for the biggest chain of the day. Mississippi Valley’s Caleb Johnson was on his Clark Kent during the media day. No payphones in Birmingham, though. (Google, kids) When it comes to cuts, Dooley has no shortage. SWAC Media Day: Fashion statements were made















