Fashion
Emily Ratajkowski Redefines ‘Revenge Dress’ With Sexy Sporty Look After Sebastian Bear-McClard Split
Emily RatajkowskiThe last style moment would break hearts.
The model, who recently called he leaves with Sebastian Bear McClard after 4 years of marriage, seemed to be in good spirits in a new tiktok video who highlighted it sexy sporty look. In the short music video, Emily wore a Year 2000 inspired outfit that absolutely redefined the “revenge dress” after a breakup.
For her ‘8am fitness check’ as she cheekily captioned her video, Emily wore an asymmetrical crop top by Edikted that seemed to hold it all together with drawstrings and yoga pants low rise black. Lime green sneakers, a black handbag and aviator sunglasses were the perfect finishing touches.
The My body author took a few poses with Mel Ottenberg (magazine interview‘s editor), who wore a classic ensemble: a white tight-fitting t-shirt and denim jeans.
Although Emily has yet to publicly announce her split from Sebastian, many fans have offered their support in the comments section.
“You are amazing hope you are ok love,” one follower replied, to which another added, “it gives a bad female dog WE LOVE YOU.”
Another person wrote, “em babe you’re GLOWING.”
Multiple outlets reported on July 18 that Emily and Sebastian have decided to go their separate ways. The news fell a little over a year later they welcomed their son, Sylvester Apollo Bearin March 2021.
A source, who recently worked with the model, exclusively tells E! New that protecting her little boy is her priority.
“Emily is really gutted for the sake of their son, but trying to move on and stay positive,” the insider shared. “It’s been a few weeks now and she’s taking it day by day but she’s definitely upset.”
Emily is known for keeping details of her personal life out of public view. In fact, she didn’t share the news about her wedding february 2018 until they became husband and wife.
“Sooo I have a surprise,” she wrote on her Instagram Stories, “I got married today.”
It is not known what led to the breakup of the couple. E ! News reached out to their rep for comment, but did not hear back.
