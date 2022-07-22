Bloomsbury Group influences trends ahead of 2023 Big Expo





In the early 20th century, a group of artists and intellectuals known as the Bloomsbury Group were shaking up polite English society. The group was named after the central London district containing the British Museum where its members lived, a picturesque area of ​​Georgian terraces and flower-bedecked squares. Referring to the free-loving, gender-fluid, hedonistic gatherings for which the group became known, American wit Dorothy Parker once said of them: They lived in squares, painted in circles, and loved in triangles. The Bloomsbury Group and the Art of Collaboration Today, collaboration between creatives is common enough to have almost become a cynical business decision, at least a way to grow one’s social media following. But the Bloomsbury Group pioneered an interdisciplinary exchange of ideas as spontaneous expressions of art, an end in itself. The collective brought together interests as varied as philosophy, literature, economics, spirituality, criticism, feminism and art, and counted among its regulars the economist John Maynard Keynes, the novelist EM Forster and the critic Lytton Strachey. George Charles Beresford Like most anti-establishment, the members of the Bloomsbury group were controversial but, in rejecting Victorian bourgeois conventions, they were ahead of their time. Working from home, to use that most modern term, they could teach us a thing or two about self-actualization, scheduling, personal and mutual motivation, while building a lifetime legacy of artistic and literary masterpieces. They were pacifists, encouraging the liberation of gender binaries, defending the environment, prioritizing art and the joy of human companionship, which a global pandemic might finally have convinced us a century later is essential to a busy life. Take Virginia Woolf, a key member, whose relationship with Vita Sackville-West inspired her novel, *Orlando*, which chronicles the adventures of an environmentally-loving time traveler who glides along the spectrum of gender-traveling worlds. Elizabethan era to the 1990s. The novel, and its 1992 film adaptation starring vivacious pioneer Tilda Swinton, is more relevant today than it ever was. The groups’ living spaces were a maximalist paradise of stacked books, whimsical china, folding screens in bold deco patterns, eclectic lamps, sooty fireplaces and eccentric textiles. In April Architectural Summary announced that Interior Charleston, the band’s country retreat nestled in a flower garden in Sussex in southern England, which the magazine describes as having a painterly, mishmash aesthetic is making a comeback. In June, during Paris Men’s Fashion Week, Dior presented a Spring 2023 collection inspired by artist Duncan Grant, owner of Charleston. Bloomsbury Group aesthetic drives fashion forward It’s going to be a Bloomsbury-steeped 2023, as the Charleston Museum has revealed plans for a major exhibition by influential bohemians scheduled for September. It will include pieces from the Dior collection inspired by creative director Kim Jones’ personal Bloomsbury memorabilia collection. CatwalkPictures.com The Diors show’s presentation of chic-yet-casual layers in a misty gray streaked with soft pink and sand evokes an afternoon spent in an English country garden seen through tea-colored glasses. Double-layered shorts worn with wellies, hats and zip-up balaclavas were perfect for the temperamental English weather, walking along damp country roads. The sun broke through an array of sweaters emblazoned with designs by Grants art. The artisanal, patchwork and upcycled “hodgepodge” favored by the Bloomsbury Group is already a staple of the aesthetic of brands such as Bode, Gucci and Dries Van Noten, but societal attitudes are only just beginning to catch up. Expect this whimsical, free-spirited frolic in London’s legendary bohemian neighborhoods to set the standard for quite some time to come.

