Jennifer Lopez’s mysterious wedding dress revealed





Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are officially married. The couple tied the knot in a small ceremony Saturday in Las Vegas, and Lopez was spotted wearing not one, but two beautiful wedding dresses for the big day. Her first look was a dress she had stashed away in her closet for some time, a sleeveless textured dress she teamed with long, loose curls and sparkling jewelry. In her On the J.Lo newslettershe told fans it was “from an old movie”. Lopez didn’t confirm the designer or brand of the dress at the time, she said she’s had it for many years and called it a “classic ensemble.” She added, “And I just kept it, kept it, kept it, and now I’m wearing it on my wedding day.” While Lopez was initially tight-lipped about the designer of the dress, eagle-eyed fans have come to realize it was a floral jacquard long dress by Alexander McQueen, who, according to British vogue“Dates back to 2015.” “GMA” has confirmed these details. The jewel-neckline dress previously retailed for $5,175 at Bergdorf Goodman, but is now out of stock. Lopez shared a preview of her second bridal look on her eponymous beauty brand instagram Sunday page. There she was seen wearing glamorous makeup, a veil and textured lace sleeves. The dress was from Zuhair Murad’s Spring Summer 2023 bridal collection, according to the singer. “Look at this BRILLIANT bride,” JLo Beauty captioned the Instagram photos. “Straight from #OnTheJLo, ‘Love is beautiful. Love is kind. And it turns out love is patient. Twenty years of patience.'” The company then congratulated its founder and Affleck on their “long-awaited marriage”. MORE: Ms. Jennifer Lynn Affleck’: Jennifer Lopez announces she and Ben Affleck tied the knot in Las Vegas Lopez and Affleck dated and initially got engaged in 2003, but ended up calling off their nuptials in January the following year. After the split, Lopez began dating and eventually married fellow singer Marc Anthony in 2004. The couple divorced in 2014, and Lopez has continued to date and got engaged to the former New York Yankees star. York Alex Rodriguez, although they ended their engagement in 2021. The story continues Affleck married actress Jennifer Garner in 2005, but the two later divorced in 2018. Lopez and Affleck finally rekindled their relationship in 2021, and Affleck proposed Lopez a green diamond ring earlier this year in April. “Two very lucky people. Who got a second chance at true love,” Lopez previously said in a newsletter, regarding his engagement. “Green has always been my lucky color and now for sure it always will be.” Editor’s Note: This story was originally published on July 18, 2022. Jennifer Lopez’s Mysterious Wedding Dress Revealed originally appeared on goodmorningamerica.com

