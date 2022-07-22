This Woman Gave Her Wedding Dress To A Stranger, And Inspired A MovementExBulletin







. Spencer Platt/Getty Images

Spencer Platt/Getty Images When Gwendolyn Stulgis was shopping for her wedding dress, the two most important things were price and fit. After trying different options in a bridal shop, nothing really appealed to her. Just as she was about to leave, the saleswoman asked her to look at another dress. “The lady helping us said, ‘Well, wait a second. I think I have something for you,” Stulgis said. “It was champagne colored. It had long sleeves, sparkly lace all over it. It had these buttons that literally started in the middle of the back, all the way to the train, which I absolutely loved. I stayed there and nice I had tears in my eyes because this was really the dress I really wanted.” It was a little over his budget, but after encouragement from his mother-in-law, Stulgis bought it. And after carrying the dress down the aisle, she decided she deserved a better fate than sitting in her closet collecting dust. “I wasn’t sure how I was going to do it. I ended up putting something on Facebook,” she said. Stulgis was bombed. She received more than 70 messages, with each bride-to-be describing what receiving the dress would mean to her. She ends up settling on a woman who lived nearby but a movement was born. Stulgis received messages from other women who also wanted to donate their dresses, as well as those looking for a dress for their own wedding. Stulgis created a Facebook group called “Dream Dresses”. She estimates that since June, more than 200 dresses have been swapped, and the group’s impact continues to grow. Diana Bowman was one of the women who donated her dress through the Facebook group and said it gave her the opportunity to help someone else with the stress she went through during her dress search. “For me, it was also a different experience because I’m a plus size woman and finding a plus size wedding dress is really, really hard,” she said. “So if I could take that stress off someone by putting on a nice plus size dress, I was like, I gotta do it.” Bowman donated her dress on one condition: that it continue to be passed on. “I hope this dress will pass from one bride to another, that it will wear out and be in tatters at the end of its life because of all the celebrations that go on in it,” said she declared. This story was adapted for the web by Manuela Lopez Restrepo.

