12 Best Men’s Short Sleeve Shirts for Summer and Beyond





Courtesy When the sun is shining, a short-sleeved shirt is a man’s best friend. Able to spruce up shorts and dress up office pants, the classic silhouette – originally popularized by tennis players a century ago – is a sensible selection for all manner of outdoor activities, from obligatory family barbecues at the Negronis after work on the roofs of the city center. It is, dare we say (prepare to cringe), a summer wardrobe essential. Alas, not all short-sleeved shirts are necessarily winners. In fact, some are ripe with the naughty potential to give rise to the dreaded ick. Short sleeves to avoid at all costs include: overly eccentric floral options; picnic blanket pattern picks (unless you choose Jacquemus); any buttonhole that even slightly resembles Dwight Schrute’s uniform of choice; and, last but not least, the special boy’s BCAA, the Ultra Muscle Shirt – a complete garment with sleeves tight enough to cut off the wearer’s blood circulation. To make sure you’re venturing on the right path, focusing on elbow patches that will only add credibility to your style, we’ve put together a list of the best short sleeve shirts for your consideration. Expect boujees, budgets, bolds and blues. And, of course, those of Bode. You can never have too much Bode. Advertising – Continue Reading Below 1 Tombolo Short Sleeve Shirt Jay-Z wore one; Russell Westbrook too. Now it’s your turn to do stunts in a shirt designed by cult Brooklyn brand Tombolo. Ideally, this opus in sponge that we feel obliged to qualify as ‘spicy’. 2 Endless Joy Short Sleeve Shirt Like all Endless Joy pieces, this macabre masterpiece is decorated with original artwork by co-founder Stevie Anderson. Now that’s one hell of a USP. 3 Smr Days Short Sleeve Shirt Yes, of course, we said that picnic blanket pattern shirts with a lack of Provencal flair are to be avoided. But pieces that look like your mother’s collection of tea towels – well, they’re very interesting. In case you were wondering, the best kitchen textile style shirts come from casual luxury brand Smr Days. 4 Carhartt WIP Short Sleeve Shirt Patterned shirts don’t have to be brash to make a statement – a point proven by this heavily sci-fi inspired short sleeve shirt created by workwear supplier Carhartt WIP. 5 Arket Short Sleeve Shirt Miraculously, Arket made the humble navy short-sleeved shirt feel fresh again. How? Using bouclé, the fashionable textile associated with former Bottega skipper Daniel Lee. 6 Wales Bonner Short Sleeve Shirt Wales Bonner

brownsfashion.com £450.00 Wales Bonner has struck again, this time with the summer short-sleeved shirt. In collaboration with the London store Browns, the British designer has created a unisex short-sleeved shirt with a botanical motif. Oas shirts are always a big yes. Our favorite offering from the Swedish resortwear brand right now is this Sixties vibes short sleeve shirt reminiscent of Aegean sunsets. Go straight from your 9 to 5 to meet bae at the outdoor cinema (tonight is dirty dance. It’s always, for some reason, dirty dance) in this contemporary classic number from Cos, exclusively available on the brand’s online store in blue (pictured) and green. 9 Bode Short Sleeve Shirt Each short-sleeved shirt stamped with the coveted Bode label is full of character. And most, like this camp-collar cotton-knit shirt, feature embroidered bohemian designs reminiscent of mid-century California. ten Way To See Short-Sleeve Shirt manieredevoir.com £49.99 Well priced, lightweight and sure to fit people of all shapes and sizes, this short sleeve seersucker shirt is a no-fuss king. Where is he from ? Glad you asked. Way To See Manchester. 11 All Saints Short Sleeve Shirt all saints

Never take All Saints for granted. The retailer, a brooding mainstay in malls across the country, makes clothes that will forever stay in style. Take this short sleeve snakeskin shirt, for example. 12 Diesel Short Sleeve Shirt We're all for Glenn Marten's Diesel revival, especially when it looks like this dark denim short sleeve shirt – a simple piece with unlimited potential.

