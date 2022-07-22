Connect with us

Open the world of 50s fashion in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

Open the world of 50s fashion by Mrs. Harris goes to Paris

Q&A with production designer Luciana Arrighi

Focus characteristics
21.07.2022

TO SHARE

In Antoine Fabiens Mrs. Harris goes to Paristhe title character (Lesley Manville), a London housekeeper in the 1950s, travels across countries and class divides to reach for a cherished Dior dress. Clean the houses of the rich like Lady Dant (Anna Chancellor) and almost famous as Pamela Penrose (Rose Williams)Mrs. Harris gets her first taste of the power of high fashion. Bewitched by a Dior dress, she swears to get one. In Paris, Ms. Harris enters the world of haute couture when she deals directly with the Maison Dior, befriends a model (Alba Baptist) and the firm’s accountant (Lucas Bravo) In the process.

To bring these different worlds together, Fabian worked with the legendary decorator Luciana Arrighiwhose work on the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter, blends perfectly with subtle CG work to recreate a Paris that evokes the city’s magnificent cinematic past. Recreating the world of Parisian fashion was both personal and professional for Arrighi. As well as having worked as a production designer since the 1960s and winning an Oscar for her work on End HowardsArrighi worked in high fashion, serving as a living model for Yves St. Laurent.

We spoke with Arrighi about creating the magical world of 1950s fashion in the age of COVID for Mrs. Harris goes to Paris.

How did you end up doing the production design on Mrs. Harris goes to Paris?

I didn’t end up doing the production.” I had already been working on the project for a few years with Tony.

Having worked with Yves St. Laurent in the 1960s, did you feel connected to the film’s story about an haute couture house?

I felt connected because I had been in the world of Dior and as a model for Yves in the 1960s. I knew this world and this family. I felt I could connect the audience with Ms. Harris and this world.

By designing the London and Paris of the 1950s, you seem to make each city a character in its own right. What places were important to you?

Although we showed some great backgrounds of both cities, I think the flower market scene with the tall Norte Dame behind Mrs Harris tells me Paris. In the same way, the Houses of Parliament says London.

How did you work with Dior to develop the details of the Maison Dior?

I have collected all the information, sketches, photos, etc. for specific details. The Dior team was incredibly helpful sending photos and even props.

What was the hardest thing about recreating the Maison Dior of the 1950s?

The hardest part was recreating the grand salon of the Maison Dior. Again, the Dior team was very helpful in sending us plans and other documents. The real difficulty was our fight against the rules imposed by the COVID.

Mrs. Harris (Lesley Manville) and Pamela Penrose (Rose Williams) in Mrs. Harris goes to Paris

In London, every home Mrs. Harris cleans showcases the upper class. How did the production design define individual characters like Pamela Penrose (Rose Williams)?

In all sets, we used props to help express the originality of the different characters. Pamela Penrose had bright cases and drapes as if she had burst.

What about Lady Dant (Anna Chancellor)?

Lady Dant had the good taste expressed by her period furniture.

André Fauvel (Lucas Bravo), Mrs. Harris (Lesley Manville) and Natasha (Alba Baptista) in Mrs. Harris goes to Paris

Can you talk about the design of the French apartment of Andr Fauvel (Lucas Bravo) as a counterpoint to the London apartments?

The French apartment is very dark and filled with André’s books and possessions.

What was the biggest creative challenge for you when creating the production design for the film?

There was no real creative challenge other than managing the restraint imposed by COVID. We ended up finding weird tricks, like not completing parts of the sets that I knew would never be seen, in order to deal with these restrictions.

Looking back, which models are you most proud of?

The huge catwalk of the theater of fashion, miraculously constructed.

What do you hope audiences will take away from the film?

I hope audiences have a good few hours with the wonderful Lesley Manville and then go home to talk about it.

