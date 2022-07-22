Open the world of 50s fashion in Mrs. Harris Goes to Paris

In Antoine Fabiens Mrs. Harris goes to Paristhe title character (Lesley Manville), a London housekeeper in the 1950s, travels across countries and class divides to reach for a cherished Dior dress. Clean the houses of the rich like Lady Dant (Anna Chancellor) and almost famous as Pamela Penrose (Rose Williams)Mrs. Harris gets her first taste of the power of high fashion. Bewitched by a Dior dress, she swears to get one. In Paris, Ms. Harris enters the world of haute couture when she deals directly with the Maison Dior, befriends a model (Alba Baptist) and the firm’s accountant (Lucas Bravo) In the process.

To bring these different worlds together, Fabian worked with the legendary decorator Luciana Arrighiwhose work on the film, according to The Hollywood Reporter, blends perfectly with subtle CG work to recreate a Paris that evokes the city’s magnificent cinematic past. Recreating the world of Parisian fashion was both personal and professional for Arrighi. As well as having worked as a production designer since the 1960s and winning an Oscar for her work on End HowardsArrighi worked in high fashion, serving as a living model for Yves St. Laurent.

We spoke with Arrighi about creating the magical world of 1950s fashion in the age of COVID for Mrs. Harris goes to Paris.

