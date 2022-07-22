Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton and the saga of children’s dresses that won’t die

Royalist is The Daily Beasts newsletter for all things royalty and royals. Subscribe here to receive it in your inbox every Sunday.

The extraordinary story of how two seemingly terminally ill powerful women had a falling out over a fitting for a child’s dress for a wedding has once again turned the world upside down this week.

The women in question, of course, are Kate Middleton and Meghan Markle, and the story exploded again with investigative journalist Tom Bower writing in his new book, Revenge: Meghan, Harry and the war between the Windsors, again about the saga, and again placing the blame firmly on Meghan. The fact that this story never seems to end perfectly sums up the exhausting levels of dysfunction at the heart of the royal family and the media fascination that comes with it.

As a reminder, the initial version of the story, which appeared in British newspapers via the The telegraph of the dayrespected royal correspondent Camille Tominey, was that during a montage of bridesmaids ahead of Meghan and Prince Harry’s wedding in 2018, Meghan brought Kate to tears in a heated argument over whether the bridesmaids, who included the daughter of Kate, Charlotte, had to wear pantyhose. Kate thought they should, in keeping with royal convention; Meghan didn’t want that.

The gossip vignette, which only surfaced six months after the wedding, would likely have been soon forgotten if Meghan hadn’t brought it up during her interview with Oprah Winfrey and Harry’s bombshell.

In the programme, Meghan said the incident was a turning point in the relationship, saying: [Kate] made me cry, and it really hurt me. She added that Kate sent her flowers and a note afterwards apologizing for having had her part in the incident, and that she forgave her, but that when neither Kate nor the palace intervened to correct the record when the Telegraph the story first appeared, she realized that the machinery of the palace was not there to protect or defend her.

Here is a sample of the dialogue with Oprah that followed:

Meghan: Everyone in the establishment knew that wasn’t true.

Oprah: So why didn’t anyone just say that?

Meghan: That’s a good question.

In an article for Harper’s BazaarOmid Scobie, co-author of the sympathetic biography of Harry and Meghan find freedomwrote that in January 2020, shortly after the couple announced their exit from the royal family, Kensington Palace asked Harry to sign a statement denouncing a report that William had constantly bullied the Sussexes during the previous months.

Meghan’s response is instructive: Well if I just made a statement out there now then maybe KP could finally set the record straight about me [not making Kate cry]Meghan emailed an aide, according to Scobie, who cited a source.

This suggestion from Meghan was largely ignored. The Duchess of Cambridge, she was told, should never be drawn into unnecessary gossip, Scobie wrote, unsurprisingly to seasoned royal watchers. The hurt feelings of reserve heirs or their wives are rarely a priority for the institution.

However, it is clear that this story, which should have been very forgettable, became something of a turning point for Meghan.

Indeed, Scobie writes: Meghan was repeatedly told that it would not be possible to set the record straight, suggesting that she repeatedly asked for it to be done.

One of the many fascinating things about the story is that it provides rare insight into how quickly Meghan and Kate’s relationship deteriorated.

Meghan told Oprah the incident happened days before the wedding which took place on May 19, 2018. Less than six months earlier, on Christmas 2017, William and Kate had welcomed Harry and Meghan into their home in Norfolk campaign, Anmer Hall.

Meghan was this dynamic American woman who believed she had an obligation to speak her mind, and Kate had essentially modeled herself on the Queen and committed herself to a life of duty. Duncan Larcombe

How could things have gone so wrong so quickly? They were just completely different people, former royal editor of the Sun Duncan Larcombe told The Daily Beast. Their styles couldn’t have been more different. Meghan was this go-getter American woman who believed she had an obligation to speak her mind, and Kate had basically modeled herself on the Queen and embarked on a life of duty in an effort to cause as little noise as possible. or controversy. It’s no surprise that it blew up a few months later.

Scobie and Durand made a similar point in find freedom, saying that, Kate did little to bridge the gap. A source told Scobie that Kate feels they don’t have much in common other than living in Kensington Palace.

And for all the jolly appearance at Christmas 2017, when the Fab Four were pictured happily walking through church together, Kate and Meghan next to each other, in February 2018 the cracks were starting to show in public .

During a joint appearance for their doomed joint foundation, Harry admitted that working as a family had its challenges and joked that the disagreements were so thick and fast that they were hard to follow.

In March 2019, in what is now often seen as a last-ditch effort to avert disaster, it was announced that the Cambridge and Sussex offices were splitting, but to no avail. In the summer of that year, Harry finally confirmed the feud to ITV interviewer Tom Bradby after Palace spent more than a year denying reports. Above all, Meghan confessed her misery during the same program, Harry & Meghan: A trip to Africa.

However, the bridesmaids’ dress saga fatally poisoned the relationship between the two women, and the episode continues to exert a strange fascination today, as Bowers’ latest coverage of the incident reveals. . (It may not be impartial: Bower himself admitted in an interview with Hello Brittany that Meghans side did not engage with him in writing the book and he believes they were warned to cooperate with him by Meghan. It’s perhaps unsurprising that she comes out badly.)

Somehow, an argument over coverage of the bridesmaid dress incident became an inflection point from which neither party could return.

Somehow, an argument over the cover of the bridesmaid dress incident became an inflection point from which neither side could return, exposing everything that was wrong with the relationship between the Sussexes and the Windsors in the microcosm.

In this story alone we see distilled the stifling insistence on tradition in relation to the free-spirited Californian reformer; erasing the concerns of those at the bottom of the hierarchy; and the goldfish bowl of royal life, where everything has to mean something, where every pitiful argument ends up in the papers, and the people who are supposed to work for you actually work for someone else.

It’s entirely possible, of course, that they both ended up in tears, especially since Meghan was just weeks away from getting married and, as we now know, had extremely complicated issues with her father, and that Kate was only three weeks postpartum (Prince Louis was born on April 23). Yet four years later, the bridesmaids’ dress blame game continues, and it’s likely Bowers’ book won’t have the final say on the matter.