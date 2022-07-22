Men’s shirts for fantasy lovers and pleasure seekers

In part two of our exploration of the latest and most inspired men’s shirts, we highlight brands for those notably are not afraid to wear their passions on their sleeves (and sometimes their shorts): Kurt River, RSVLTS, Pyknic and Duvin.

[Read about The Phoenix Brand, Descendant of Thieves, and Tombolo in Part One.]

Kurt River

For dynamic city dwellers

Kurt River’s Bushwick Shirt Kurt River



Cihan Bozkurt, Founder: Kurt River is a clothing brand inspired by unmistakable New York City designs for contemporary gentlemen. We create 100% cotton shirts designed in New York and made in Turkey that are wrinkle resistant and easy care at an affordable price.

< position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/>

Fashion is my greatest passion. Even though I studied economics and finance, I always wanted to do something in the fashion industry and I wanted to create my own designs. I wanted to work in the fashion industry and gain experience, but it wasn’t easy for someone who studied economics, so I decided to start my own brand, and I wanted to. to do in the most beautiful city in the world.

New York is a dynamic city. What inspires me is city life. You can wear Kurt River shirts to the office, to dinner, to a Broadway show, to nightlife and look flawless all day long.

Our Bushwick The shirt is spring inspired which is for gentlemen who like to get the attention they deserve. Our Lenox shirt is inspired by the ocean.

RSVLTS

For the pop culture obsessives

RSVLTS Star Wars Collab RSVLTS



Mike Shriner, Director of Communications and Brand Strategy: From the very beginning, the vision has always been to bring our love of pop culture, nostalgia, sports and entertainment to life. Whether through original content like the one we created in 2012 for our Baseball Bucket Listor through the variety of apparel we offer today, RSVLTS is a lifestyle brand that wants to strike up a conversation wherever possible and is dedicated to making everyday fashion bold and fun with refined designs and high quality products.

RSVLTS is proudly headquartered in Hoboken and was co-founded by two friends and former students of Seton Hall, John Tramutolo and Stephen Gebhardt, just over 10 years ago. The name, RSVLTS (ROSE-UH-VELTS), is a nod to former President, Teddy Roosevelt, and we do our best to infuse his joie de vivre into our brand and products at every turn. Thus the company motto, Dare Mighty Things, which dates back to a well-known quote in one of Teddy’s famous speeches.

Many of our collections are officially licensed with some of the biggest names in pop culture and entertainment, but we also carry a wide range of original RSVLTS branded gear as well as everything from shirts to shorts, hats to koozies to jackets, and more. We launched an incredible wonder series of equipment earlier this year, but we’ve gone a long way with our newest star wars collection that was set to debut at San Diego Comic-Con, which should speak to a wide range of fandoms with the designs (includes cult/fringe characters, and always an Easter egg or two hidden in the designs) .

Also, some original RSVLTS items have really taken off, especially our various Little things collections where the patterns are a little more subtle and sober. Looking a bit into the future, RSVLTS is also working with The Smithsonian to take their collaboration to the next level, almost like bringing a textbook to life with an attractive design that can also be used as a teaching aid. . Imagine that the shirt first sparks the imagination, but could also have a QR code(s) visually embedded into the garment to further enrich the subject’s educational journey.

Essentially, we’ve worked hard over the years to ensure that RSVLTS has something for everyone, for any lifestyle or occasion.

pyknic

For gourmets and lovers of word games

hang on pyknic



Stephen Thompson, Creative Director: Pyknic is a sarcastic, nostalgic and gritty brand that celebrates its love of food through creative design and is rooted in well-made clothing and products. It all started in a college dorm with an interest in food, art, music, and subcultures all at once before taking pictures of your food was a thing!

Some of our recent graphic tees like hang on, burntand have a meltdown were just really honest pieces that we had made up as humans and young parents living through the pandemic. I believe that these feelings expressed on these t-shirts really touched everyone.

Although we like to have fun, I think when someone hears food clothes they expect meme stuff and that’s not what we planned to do. Our popular cut and sewn button-up tops give us a different canvas to explore creativity while showing how seriously we take the quality of our products. New Raise Hell Eat Tacos The button-up really embodies this juxtaposition, taking a sheet of taco-centric tattoo flash and a comfortable, high-quality shirt with a vintage wash and pattern, making for a very interesting and unique top.

Some wine

For the surf rock connoisseurs

Duvin’s Tropical Orange Boutonniere Some wine



Clay Phillips, Director of Marketing: Duvin is a Florida-based brand that strives to create the most unique, quality leisurewear on the market. It was all about having fun and looking good doing it. Design inspiration is drawn from a mix of 80s surf culture, historic Florida influences and a bit of modern flair.

Someone once called us The Internets Go-To Beach Brand and it seemed to fit.

We’re three longtime friends who started selling t-shirts out of our cars in college. We slowly built the business while working on the side and without paying ourselves for the first few years. Each line was really dependent on selling the previous styles. This slow process really allowed us not only to find our unique look, but also to develop some of the highest quality beachwear around.

What started as a humble project among friends nearly a decade ago has grown into hundreds of retailers, collaborations with Puma and Orlando City Soccer Club, and worn by Kygo, Bad Bunny, Odell Beckham Jr., Chase Stokes, Rickie Fowler, Swae Lee, Dwyane Wade and many more.

Our Cheetah Disco swim shorts were a crowd favourite. We try to take retro inspiration, like rainbow stripes, and update it with a modern twist like cheetah print.

We are probably best known for our Cabana sets. The tropical orange is a great homage to our Florida origins, but can still be worn no matter where your vacation takes you. The shirt is 100% soft and breathable rayon, with a custom hand painted print. The shirt is associated with a Quick-drying 4-way stretch swim shorts.