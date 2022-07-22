Brad Pitt’s light linen skirt on the red carpet





Written by Lea Dolan, CNN This week many of us have been dealing with record high temperatures that have battered Europe and parts of America. While the ominous heat may have you wishing you could pull the blinds, crank up the fan, and stay as still as possible, there are jobs to be worked and paychecks to be earned, and that’s Brad Pitt’s reality too. On Tuesday, the star was in Berlin for the premiere of his new action flick ‘Bullet Train’ as the city hit highs in the mid-90s. Pitt kept a cool head by rocking a linen look head to toe with a maroon skirt, matching jacket and salmon button-down shirt neatly left ajar by slow fashion designer Haans Nicholas Mott. Fans and critics took to the internet to weigh in on Pitt’s hemline, but the jury was out on whether the outfit ‘completely killed’ or should have come ‘with a warning’ , as some Twitter users said. The skirt even earned Pitt an eponymous trending hashtag on Twitter. The all-linen look has raised a few eyebrows online. Credit: Tristar Media/WireImage/WireImage But those shocked by Pitt’s skirt suit may be too young to remember it’s not a first. In 1999, to promote “Fight Club” – a film that at its core investigates the dangers of traditional masculinity and the obsession with achieving alpha status – Pitt presented Rolling Stone magazine not in a , but in five mini dresses . Taken by famed photographer Mark Seliger, Pitt’s photo shoot became a cultural touchstone that made a strong case for gender-neutral dress codes. And for anyone in doubt, his status as an international sex symbol remained intact, even when he wore a tight pink sequin dress. Yet men in skirts continue to make headlines almost 25 years later, whether Harry Styles on the cover of Vogue Where Billy Porter’s tuxedo dress at the 2019 Oscars. Progress is slow, but the more it happens, the less shocking it is. Many gender-defying fashion statements seem to be reserved for high-profile cultural events, but they seem to creep into more low-key events and everyday life. And why not? Sometimes, as was perhaps the case with Pitt, perhaps a man in a dress isn’t a subversive fashion statement at all, just a practical decision. If you can’t stand the heat, grab this linen skirt.

