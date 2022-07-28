Fashion
WHO chief advises men who have sex with men to cut back on partners to limit exposure to monkeypox
CNN
—
According to the World Health Organization, the vast majority of cases in the growing monkeypox epidemic are among men who have sex with men. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus on Wednesday advised members of this community to limit their exposure to the virus by reducing their number of sexual partners and reconsidering sex with new partners.
This is an epidemic that can be stopped if countries, communities and individuals inform themselves, take the risk seriously and take the necessary steps to stop transmission and protect vulnerable groups. The best way to do this is to reduce the risk of exposure. It means making safe choices for yourself and for others.
For men who have sex with men, this includes, for now, reducing your number of sex partners, reconsidering sex with new partners, and exchanging contact details with any new partners to allow follow-up , if necessary, Tedros said during a briefing.
While Tedros said all countries must focus on engaging and empowering communities of men who have sex with men to reduce the risk of infection and transmission, he also warned nations to protect human rights.
Stigma and discrimination can be as dangerous as any virus, he said.
Monkeypox is not considered a sexually transmitted disease, but most people who have contracted it in the United States have recently reported some level of sexual activity, Dr. Demetre Daskalakis told CNN this month. , a US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention official working on the monkeypox response. . This can include penetrative encounters as well as oral sex.
The virus is primarily spread through physical skin-to-skin contact, but it can also be transmitted by touching objects like sheets or towels that may have been used by someone with monkeypox, as well as through close face-to-face interactions. like kisses.
Researchers are studying whether the virus can be transmitted by a person who has no symptoms or by semen, vaginal secretions and feces, According to the CDC.
The CDC says wearing a condom can help, but alone it probably won’t protect against the spread of monkeypox. However, the agency still insists that condoms can prevent other sexually transmitted infections.
Tedros’ comments on the reduction of sexual partners are among the strongest to date on the issue. Other WHO communications have not been characterized so clearly.
Reducing your number of sexual partners can reduce your risk, a WHO leaflet reads.
How can I protect myself? another one said. To catch monkeypox, you need skin-to-skin contact, including during sex, with an infectious person or their contaminated belongings. To reduce the risk of contracting monkeypox: practice safer sex, keep your hands clean.
Remember that close physical contact, including sex, can increase your risk of exposure. Having multiple and frequent sexual contact, including with anonymous partners, can put you at greater risk of infection with monkeypox. To protect yourself, practice safer sex, a third The WHO leaflet advises.
Health officials in the United States also advised to reduce sexual partners, but used softer language.
Avoid skin-to-skin contact, including intimate contact, with people who have a rash that looks like monkeypox. Other harm reduction actions include minimizing sexual activity with multiple or anonymous sexual partners, CDC Director Dr. Rochelle Walensky said in mid-July.
Daskalakis advised last week, in line with our harm reduction advice, to think about reducing your number of partners, potentially trying to avoid anonymous contact ends up being smart from an exposure reduction perspective.
The CDC also says people might want to reduce skin contact as much as possible by having sex with clothes on or after covering areas where the rash is present. If they choose to have sex with someone who has monkeypox or who may have been exposed to it, they should talk about the virus beforehand.
Another thing people can do to protect themselves is to avoid close face-to-face contact, such as kissing those who are clearly infected.
Scientists are still studying how monkeypox is spreading in this outbreak, but they say people don’t seem to get sick after, for example, walking past someone or giving them a hug and touching a lesion on their skin .
If it’s a hug that doesn’t necessarily include a shirt, there’s a theoretical risk of transmission there, but that’s not what we meant in terms of what’s happening with our cases, so it is a lower risk. I can’t say zero risk, Daskalakis said.
Rather, it’s his longer contact that seems to be responsible for most cases now. If you were to ask me how long it lasts, I can’t answer that question, but it seems like it might not be transmitted by a light brush, Daskalaskis said. Realistically, skin-to-skin contact of any variety can theoretically transmit monkeypox, but what we’ve seen is that you kind of have to work at it a bit.
