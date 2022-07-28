Fashion
A Fashion Guide to Miami
When it comes to beach and sun, Miami is your best bet. But it’s also a shopper’s paradise, from high-end malls to the Design District, art museums, selfie-ops and more that prove this city is so much more than just a beach.
With the rise of the Brickell district, Miami is obviously becoming a luxury fashion paradise. And it also has its roots in fashion. Miami was the home of Gianni Versace before his death in 1997 (his former home Casa Casuarina is now a hotel and event venue), and in this city, the haute couture heritage remains strong.
I love the diversity of fashion that’s prevalent in Miami, says Barnette Holston, a style and fashion expert who blogs as Mad about DC fashion. People tend to embrace the color, warmth and vibrancy inspired by the South Beach scene. I see people paying homage to the city by wearing Versace, or turning to brands like Casablanca to give that Miami feel.
Here are some must-see fashion hotspots across Vice City.
Shopping shop on foot
Miami’s Design District is where fashionistas go to shop and dine in style. This newly remodeled area is where you can shop, see live music, and visit the Institute of Contemporary Art Miami or the De La Cruz Collection.
A highlight beyond your typical luxury shopping like Gucci, Chanel and Off Whiteis Gaucho, an Argentinian luxury brand that recently opened its first flagship store in the country. Gaucho is a brand founded in Buenos Aires, and is one of the few luxury fashion brands in Argentina, offering lifestyle and interior design. They recently moved from e-commerce to their first flagship store in Miami. This is what brand CEO Scott Mathis says is a visceral insight into our growing portfolio, adding that the brand seeks to create a global community based on a shared passion for good living, on our properties. , through our products and in homes around the world.
Lincoln Road in South Beach is another shopping destination, filled with boutiques, alfresco dining options, and big name brands, like Zara. I’ve always loved shopping at Zara, it’s a European brand with different and unique styles, says Miami-based journalist Estefania Salinas.
For Miami-based trans model and style influencer Lauren Foster, some of the top boutiques include FlyBoutique for all things vintage, she says, as well as Ease on Sunset for simple, chic looks from The Row and Rick Owens. Foster also recommends the bazaar project in Coconut Grove. They have the coolest selection of funky home decor, gifts, clothing, and jewelry.
Shopping centers
Bal Harbor Shops is Miami’s premier luxury shopping mall. It houses an exquisite collection of designer boutiques and department stores set in an open-air tropical garden. It includes Alexander McQueen, CH Carolina Herrera, Stella McCartney, Oscar de la Renta, Prada and Neiman Marcus boutiques. When it comes to style and fashion, for me, it’s more than the look, but also the experience, said Jonathan Bonanno, CEO of The Showroom Miami. That’s why I only go to the best, Neiman Marcus Bal Harbor not only offers the latest styles fashion has to offer, but my personal shopper Andy Bisbal goes above and beyond.
Another great brand that houses Bal Harbor Shops is Brunello Cucinelli. Almost all of its pieces are timeless and made in Italy, said Tyler Biddle-Barrows, director of sales at the Standard Residences in Miami. Brunello Cucinelli has plenty of laundry to power through the Miami heat, these garments are made ethically and sustainably, and donate much of his profits to help others. I also like the design of Loro Piana.
Another shopping destination is the Downtown Brickellwhich includes four floors of luxury brands and dining options, alongside a Saks Fifth Avenue and luxury cinemas from CMX.
Selfie photo session
There are countless places to take scenic selfies in Miami. The rooftop of the Esme Hotel in South Beach is a design lover’s dream, with a scenic rooftop pool next to a stellar bar and a set of pink-striped sofas. Other options: Hire a chartered boat and cruise along Biscayne Bay from sunrise to sunset to get the best photo possible, or head to South Beach at sunset, then grab a cocktail in one restaurants located in one of the many Art Deco buildings, such as at pink taco.
Another key area for photo ops is Wynwood, which has much of its industrial walls flooded with murals. Love the art mural by Rebecca Moses in Wynwood, I first attended the opening of the project at Ralph Pucci France during Art Basel Miami Beach, and returned there during Miami Swim Week to shoot there, said Katya Tolstova, influencer and fashion blogger. I also like to shoot THE Miami Beach EDITION hotel because they hold many events there during Art Basel and Miami Swim Week.
The Vizcaya Museum and Garden is a short drive from South Beach and well worth a drive to see the extensive, manicured gardens and posh grounds. The Design district is also home to plenty of photo op-worthy public art. And the Mediterranean restaurant nearby Miami Mandolin is also a hot spot in the style scene.
Elegant stay
The best bet for a well-rounded and stylish stay is at Lowes Hotel Miami Beach, which houses a vast swimming pool bordered by palm trees. The hotel also offers private cabins for daily rental, which include their own private day beds, exclusive service, and private toilets and showers in air-conditioned cabins with refrigerators and coffee machines. It’s the ultimate chic luxury.
