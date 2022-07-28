Connect with us

Young fashion campers bring their own designs to life with repurposed textiles at the Ogden | Entertainment/Life

It was over with the old and with the new, but with a twist as a group of newly certified fashion designers strutted down a makeshift runway in their wrap-up fashion show.

The designers, young summer campers at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art, spent two weeks learning about textile recycling and waste reduction, while mastering the basics of sewing.

Combining their lessons, the group first set out to reuse everyday ties. After cutting the seams and ironing the fabric, they transformed the ties into skirts, bags, belts and bracelets.

You’re not wasting anything because you can just make something even better out of it, said camper Nova Charton, 10, who made a skirt with the ties.

Nova, like most students, had little sewing experience before camp. Under the guidance of instructors from ricRACK, a New Orleans-based non-profit sewing and textile recycling organization, the group learned to read and measure patterns, pin and cut fabrics, sketch and sew their designs together.

Like the ties, the fabrics used at camp were donated to ricRACK from a variety of sources, including retailers and film and television sets.







NO.fashionshow.adv.145.JPG

Children show off their creations during a fashion show at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art in New Orleans on Friday, July 22, 2022. The choreographed fashion show was part of a two-week fashion camp at the museum. (Photo by Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Lawyer)


STAFF PHOTO BY BRETT DUKE


Social responsibility

Alison Parker, founder of ricRACK, said raising campers’ fashion awareness was one of her goals when she partnered with the museum for camp.

Sewing isn’t just learning how to thread a needle or sew on a button, Parker said. There is a social responsibility in wearing and making clothes.”

During the fashion show, the group shared facts about textile recycling and its benefits. They explained that recycling keeps textiles from ending up in landfills, where they take hundreds of years to decompose.

Also, fewer natural resources and chemicals are used to create new clothes when people use what they already have. When designers recycle textiles, they get a cleaner, greener earth in return, campers agreed.







NO.fashionshow.adv.27.JPG

Renderings of clothing designs are seen along the wall during a fashion show at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art in New Orleans on Friday, July 22, 2022. The choreographed fashion show was part of a fashion camp by two weeks at the museum. (Photo by Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Lawyer)


STAFF PHOTO BY BRETT DUKE


Ogden’s director of education, Ellen Balkin, said the museum has hosted different variations of fashion camp over the years. She said Parker’s emphasis on recycling and repurposing aligns well with the museum’s goals.

It’s a matter of sense of place, Balkin said. Explore the land where we are and learn to take care of it.

As well as creating clothes and exploring the museum for inspiration, the girls also took movement lessons with choreographer Liese Weber Hammontree, learning how fabrics move and made them feel so they could give. life to their creations.

They put their heart and soul into it, Hammontree said. It was fun to see how they developed and found their own fashion sense and confidence.

More sewing to come

Now that their time at fashion camp is over, many students have said they want to continue taking sewing classes and creating.







NO.fashionshow.adv.81.JPG

Eden Brown, 10, browses the runway modeling items she designed during a fashion show at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art in New Orleans on Friday, July 22, 2022. The choreographed fashion show was part of a two-week fashion camp at the museum. (Photo by Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Lawyer)


STAFF PHOTO BY BRETT DUKE


In the end, it’s really cool to see it all and remember the beginning when you started, said 10-year-old Phoebe Wells. Phoebe, who also loves to crochet, said she got a sewing machine for Christmas and her next project will be using what she learned to make her cat a bed.

I will definitely be doing more skirts, Nova said. She added that she plans to find things around her house to reuse for her designs.

Throughout the year, ricRACK offers sewing classes for all experience levels at its headquarters located at 1927 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd. The group also participates in various community outreach programs and offers scholarships to eligible students.

What they can dream up, they can also create with the sewing machine, Parker said. It’s magical to see 8 year olds and 10 and 12 year olds discover this.







NO.fashionshow.adv.131.JPG

Sevin White, 9, poses during a fashion show at the Ogden Museum of Southern Art in New Orleans on Friday, July 22, 2022. The choreographed fashion show was part of a two-week fashion camp at the museum. (Photo by Brett Duke, NOLA.com | The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Lawyer)


STAFF PHOTO BY BRETT DUKE


