Would you wear a dress made from cocoa bean shells?

Since we launched Promo for the Planet in April, my inbox has been flooded with notifications about the latest innovations in sustainable clothing, especially brands experimenting with non-traditional textiles, like apple leather or beans. of cocoa. Sometimes creatives are simply marketing stunts rather than a product that will eventually be available at retail or on sale. But even then, it’s fascinating to see what the companies are coming up with and how they might influence fashion in general.

These are just some of the most interesting items I’ve come across recently. Let’s judge them!

Just call these leather sneakers Apple

Italian shoe brand ADAR is using Kickstarter to fund the production of its sustainable vegan sneakers.

ADAR, a new Italian shoe brand founded by Luca Matteo Manuzzi and Willy Anne Wijnja, combines ethical design with luxury quality to create high-end sneakers of the new era. The company used Kickstarter to fund the production of the Waver, its sustainable vegan sneakers, and as of July 27, it has already exceeded its goal.

Handmade unisex low-top sneakers are sourced and crafted in Italy by a family-run manufacturer. They feature a recycled rubber outsole, a vegan apple leather and recycled polyester upper, a bamboo fiber inner lining and an apple leather insole on a plush cotton cushion. recycled and biodegradable latex. A portion of future sales from each sneaker will go to fund the Lady Ripple bee initiative, helping to build more beehives across Tuscany.

Our mission is to design ethical luxury products for consumers who value aesthetics and craftsmanship as much as sustainability, says Manuzzi.

The designers also claim that the gender-neutral Waves design and chunky sole are comfortable and on-trend, and the intricately patchwork upper of apple leather patches over recycled polyester creates a unique sporty look and allows for breathability and circulation. air.

Verdict: I’m not in love with the chunky design aesthetic, but I love how every part of the sneaker is sourced from sustainable materials and will be assembled by artisans in Italy. It would definitely be good to walk a mile in these shoes.

Promotional potential: Suppliers have already bitten into apple-derived products. Castelli USA (asi/44305), a division of The Magnet Group’s Top 40 Suppliers (asi/68507), offers a line of ApPeel notebooks, with paper made from apple pulp and plant fibers and bound in a cover eco-peelable apple-based .

We’re all screaming for Cocoa Bean Couture

Magnum teamed up with Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen for this dress 3D printed using a polymer derived from cocoa bean shells.

Magnum yes, the ice cream brand caused a stir at Paris Fashion Week earlier this month when it launched a vegan haute couture dress made from cocoa bean shells. It was part of a marketing stunt to raise awareness of its line of non-dairy vegan ice cream bars.

The brand partnered with Dutch fashion designer Iris van Herpen for the dress, which features intricate detailing including plant-like body ornaments covered in copper, draped and interwoven with recycled organza. Other elements were 3D printed using Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) technology. Cocoa bean shells have been processed to create a fully organic biopolymer material for 3D printing. Magnum says it wants to support van Herpens’ vision of a fully sustainable supply chain within the fashion industry and beyond. The partnership was just the first step towards a broader ambition for circularity in the fashion world, according to Magnum.

Tying the ingredients used in Magnum vegan ice cream to haute couture really allowed van Herpen to push the boundaries of design further than before, the designer said.

Verdict: I’m a sucker for chocolate, so a dress made from cocoa beans should be a no-brainer. Of course, calling it a dress is a bit of a stretch, as it’s missing something that I would consider a defining feature of said garment, namely a skirt. Still, this remarkably well-designed, floral-rich bodysuit is a prime example of how an unexpected brand collaboration can pay off.

Promotional potential: High fashion is miles away from retail, let alone the promotional products industry, but it’s worth keeping an eye out for designers who are addressing sustainability and circularity in fashion. Their solutions could eventually ripple throughout the apparel industry.

Beach, Beer, Boardshorts & Branding!

Pacifico and Quiksilver have included a number of sustainable elements in this collection of branded products.

Beer brand Pacifico has teamed up with Quiksilver, a maker of surf-inspired apparel and accessories, for a line of sustainably produced branded products. The Quiksilver x Pacifico collection includes tees and weaves, boardshorts, hats, flip flops, beach towel and tote bag.

The collaboration made sense, according to both brands, as both share a foundation of sustainability, surfing and adventure. Pacifico beer was originally brought to the United States by Californian surfers who visited Baja. The brand partners with The Conservation Alliance to preserve the wild landscapes and waterways of North America. Quiksilver has been around since 1969 and has so far reused over 245 million plastic bottles and avoided over 254 million tonnes of carbon emissions through the use of recycled materials, organic cotton and natural dyes in the production, depending on the company.

The Quiksilver x Pacifico capsule collection includes hats made from material recycled from South American fishing nets. Other sustainable items include swim shorts made from recycled plastic bottles, hats embroidered with recycled yarns and 100% organic cotton t-shirts.

As part of the collaboration, the two brands also organized beach clean-ups in early July.

Verdict: The durability story of this collection of branded merchandise truly elevates it into something that end users would love to wear. I’ve never surfed a day in my life (and people who know the time just a few months ago when I fell off my bike after brushing against a stone wall will understand why) but I saw myself being rocked one of those t-shirts or wrap myself in the beach towel after a day at the pool.

Promotional potential: This is a great example of associating customers with products that align with their values. Tying the launch of the collections to a beach cleanup both reinforces their eco-responsible message and gives the partnership that coveted element of experiential marketing.