Core is the new chic





In the movie ghost yarn, Daniel Day-Lewis plays grumpy but brilliant designer Reynolds Woodcock. A man so tightly wounded he yells at his muse for audibly consuming toast, Reynolds doesn’t care about keeping up with the times. When he learns from his sister Cyril (Lesley Manville) that a big client has moved on to a new fashion house, he feigns confusion. All I did was dress her up beautifully, he said. To which Cyril replies, I don’t think it matters to some people. I think they want what’s trendy and classy. Reynolds loses it. Elegant! Whoever invented this should be spanked in public. I don’t even know what that word means! What is this word? Fucking elegant! They must be hung, pulled and quartered. Fucking elegant. sub-output elegant for heart, and you have just glimpsed my interior monologue of the last few months. Either you die a Cyril or you live long enough to see yourself becoming a Reynolds. I’ve been guilty of using the word heart instead of style, and the phrase that became common parlance almost overnight. But I am here with contrition: it is time to withdraw the expression. For a month, Barbiecore has become the trend of the summer. This magazine ran several articles about the style and its history, and I received 18 PR pitches outlining ways to bring Barbie style to the beach, your bar cart, and your underwear drawer. Items cover everything from a utility jacket to a sapphire necklace to a Telfar bag. Aesthetics through the line is the color that characterizes it. Depop informed me on July 8 that they had seen a 93% increase in searches for pink Barbie. I have nothing against the color pink, but what about the deep desire to label a trend with an entirely new word, to elevate it from a series of clothes to a phenomenon in its own right? The numerical obsession with cores being used as a suffix that essentially denotes some sort of style started in 2013, when the term normcore was first coined by trend forecasters K-hole as a fashion philosophy. They postulated that online columnists competed for virality and uniqueness, and therefore both were harder to find. Enter normcore. It was a look for people who didn’t want to stand out but saw the social power of fitting in. Normcore is moving away from a freshness that relies on difference to a post-authenticity freshness that opts for sameness, they wrote. Memorably, New York magazine described it as fashion for those who realize they are one in 7 billion. Normcore was followed in 2017 by gorpcorealso popularized in New York. This takes its name from the acronym for the hiker’s snack, good old raisins and peanuts, and as a result has been defined by crisp outdoor gear that could very well be Patagonia. Then came the talk around menocorus, a term coined by Man Repeller’s Harling Ross who was a chic coastal grandma by any other name. Etc. While they were undeniably a product of the internet age, they reflected real changes in the way people approached fashion and clothing. Then we all lost the plot.

