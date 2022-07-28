Keke Palmer shines in David Koma dress with Daniel Kaluuya for Nope – WWD





Keke Palmer continues her edgy style streak on the “Nope” press tour with another standout look. The actress attended the premiere of Jordan Peele’s horror film Tuesday night in Berlin. For the occasion, Palmer wore a black dress from David Koma’s Pre-Fall 2022 collection, designed with a thigh-high slit and embellished with a plexiglass pattern. Palmer posed on the red carpet alongside teammate Daniel Kaluuya, who wore an all-white double-breasted suit paired with black sunglasses. Keke Palmer and Daniel Kaluuya attend the ‘Nope’ premiere at Zoopalast on July 26 in Berlin, Germany. Getty Images Palmer had a red carpet winning streak during the “Nope” press tour, where she consistently made an impression for her edgy looks from designer labels such as Prada, Christopher John Rogers and Marc Jacobs. The actress worked with her styling team, styling duo Wayman Deon and Micah McDonald, for the press tour. The actress kicked off the press tour at the Los Angeles premiere earlier this month wearing a look from the Marc Jacobs Fall 2022 ready-to-wear collection which consisted of a white cropped bandeau top , a black low-rise skirt and black leather opera gloves. She carried on the edgy theme during her appearance on “The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon” where she wore a white top and black high-waisted shorts under a bead-embellished mesh dress by Prada. Ahead of the Berlin premiere, Palmer attended the Rome premiere of “Nope” where she put a classic spin on her edgy style by wearing a bright yellow strapless satin Prada gown paired with leather opera gloves. navy blue knit. Keke Palmer attends the premiere of ‘Nope’ at Zoopalast on July 26 in Berlin. Getty Images PHOTOS: Keke Palmer’s ‘Nope’ press tour

