Matty Bovan takes his edgy maximalism to Milan Fashion Week





LONDON Matty Bovan joined the Milan Fashion Week program. The Yorkshire-based designer will present his spring 2023 collection on the official calendar with the support of Dolce & Gabbanawhich supplies Bovan with fabrics and materials. No more WWD Bovan graduated from Central Saint Martins in 2015 with a master’s degree in fashion knitting. Their graduate collection opened the final show at fashion college which earned Bovan the LOral Professionel Creative Award, followed by the prestigious LVMH Graduate Prize, which includes 10,000 euros and a junior designer internship at Louis Vuitton under Nicolas Ghesquire. Craftsmanship and manual labor are at the heart of my work, something both myself and this iconic house have a great affinity with; the synergy during Domenico and Stefano’s recent meeting was palpable, Bovan said in a statement, adding that they are still processing the idea that I will explore their archive and mix their historical work with my new production for next spring. I already feel the turbo charge of this alliance. Bovans’ forward-thinking maximalist approach to design has earned them deals with the likes of Coach, working on a range of accessory projects since 2016; collaborating with Miu Miu on a series of dressed mannequins and a series of limited-edition Barbie dolls wearing their clothes. Fall 2022 was Bovans’ biggest collection to date, titled Cyclone, which they described as chaos and destruction, even beauty as a result of its power. Model Irina Shayk opened the Bovans show in a voluminous repurposed Roksanda Ilincic dress. Since their fashion week debut with creative hub Fashion East in 2017, Bovan has staged solo shows during London Fashion Week which have led to their designs being purchased by matches fashion and Milan No. 30. Bovans’ non-conformist aesthetic will bring a breath of fresh air to Milan’s traditional, star-studded schedule. The story continues Best of WWD Register for WWD Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Twitter, Facebookand instagram. Click here to read the full article.

