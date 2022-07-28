Serena Williams wears stretchy dress and heels for Black Tech Week – Footwear News





Serena Williams delivered some statement angles in a fun and playful lavender dress of her own design ahead of her appearance at Black Tech Week on July 21. Williams’ S by Serena fashion line has been her go-to choice for many public appearances. The athlete shared an Instagram video on July 22, where she is seen in the brand’s Corey dress, which is a lavender off-the-shoulder style with one sleeve. The other side had gathers along the seam, adding a sophisticated detail. The dress was simple yet versatile as it could be worn on many occasions and was perfect for the weather from spring to summer. The tennis star didn’t need jewelry for this look, as she decided not to wear necklaces or rings for the occasion. She wore a thin silver bracelet to accompany this outfit. For her hair, she wore her hair in a mix of dark and light brown tones down her back through a side part. The light colors of her hair were a nice addition to the bright color palette. Related New summer versions of S by Serena have similar drapes and gathers. The collection offers additional decorative colors with draping at the neck and shoulders, with more off-the-shoulder designs and cowl neck features. All of the new clothes are at affordable prices, as this Corey dress is on the market for $99. For a complete look, Williams paired this dress with pink pointed pumps. The pastel color works for the brighter purple color because it is in the same tonal range. A powerhouse in the sports world, Williams has made her championship mark both on the tennis court and in the world of fashion. As the winner of 23 Grand Slam singles titles, Williams is often known for her vibrant and standout style, wearing everything from black jumpsuits to neon colors in competition. Her most notable brand deal is with Nike, a partnership that began in 2003. In 2018, the tennis star launched her S by Serena fashion line. Over the years, Williams has also partnered with HSN on fashion pieces, accessories and handbags. PHOTOS: Check out Serena Williams’ best street style through the years

