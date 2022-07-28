Jalen Rose talks style with hip-hop fashion icon Dapper Dan

You can’t talk about hip-hop without devoting a big chunk of the conversation to the rapper’s tailor, Daniel Day, better known as dapper dan. He’s dressed everyone from Rakim to Salt-N-Pepa to Jay-Z in his designs, which he created using logos from fashion houses such as Fendi, Gucci and Louis Vuitton and sold in his shop in Harlem. But as he emerged in the age of hip-hop, his own story began in a more idyllic Harlem.

“Growing up in the 50s, I saw Harlem as it will never be seen again. I’m the last generation that saw Harlem before a drug epidemic. I saw Harlem when everyone left their doors open, when there wasn’t elder abuse and abuse… I’ve never lost a friend to gang violence.

Dap, who also wrote “Dapper Dan: Made in Harlem – A Memoir,” recalled the whole neighborhood emptying out to churches on Sunday mornings.

“That didn’t change until the 1960s, the first drug epidemic. So I’m grateful for this first experience. It taught me who we really are, you know, and it saddens me that young people never experienced the Harlem that I did.

He explained how his father’s incredible work ethic rubbed off on him. His first crush was shoe shine, and he’ll tell you that the best place to shine his shoes is always in his own bedroom. But it was music that opened up the fashion world to Dap. His brothers loved the Rat Pack, and he said he noticed how Sammy Davis Jr., Dean Martin and Frank Sinatra dressed and shopped and how it made them “feel cool”.

“But now we have a hip-hop age. I say I can replicate that. If I can come up with ideas that will give people, you know, an identity that can interface with the music of the day… So how do I take that look and give it the same flavor that jazz musicians have taken on… But to be honest with you, my biggest inspiration on how to make something cool came from my study of the zoot suit, which is what Cab Calloway in Harlem did with the zoot suit. The zoot suit is the beginning of street fashion culture at a high level.

He opened his shop on 125th Street, which attracted rappers, celebrities and athletes, including Mike Tyson, who was passionate about his clothes, known as Logomania.

“I come from the poorest of the poor in Harlem. But when I put on something new, you know, and went downtown, nobody knew where I lived. I think it gave you a different feeling. And that’s the feeling I captured when I started Logomania. You could get out of projects. You could walk out of the dilapidated buildings I grew up in. But if you dress up and go downtown, you’re not in that building, you’re in this new moment.

Sure, it was the hottest thing on the street, but fashion houses weren’t too fond of seeing their logos splashed all over another person’s designs. They went after him, time and time again. He was eventually forced to close his store in 1992, but life took a strange turn for Dap on the road.

Dapper Dan says music opened the world of fashion to him. Getty Images for IMG Fashion

In 2017, Gucci dropped an old jacket that Dap had made, and to make amends, they decided to work with him and open his own workshop for him in Harlem. And in 2019, when the brand sparked controversy by releasing a balaclava sweater that looked like blackface, he spoke out again but reiterated his commitment to working with the brand, instead of cutting ties with them.

He called it a “critical moment in public relations between the races”.

“Every industry needed a Jackie Robinson. So Jackie Robinson, with all the things he’s had to go through, [nobody] said to him: ‘Go away.’ No, he had to open doors, and that’s what it’s all about,” he said, adding, “You can’t change things from the outside. You change things from within. We can’t get mad and walk away because we don’t accomplish anything like that. We’ll take an insult and turn it into hurt instead of prosperity.

He did indeed go inside. Once an outlier and streetwear renegade, he became part of the fashion establishment and remains there. In 2019, he attended the Met Gala, where he said A$AP Rocky impressed him the most.

“It’s not even so much what he wears, it’s how he walks in it. He’s the one who makes it happen. »

Dap has dressed so many artists and celebrities and has a career that spans decades. But his proudest creation? The clothes he makes for Floyd Mayweather Jr.

“He comes up with ideas and I translate his ideas and he takes them out to the world. He knocks people out with it, literally. In the ring and out of the ring,” he said.

It’s amazing that Dap has been relevant for so long, but he has a philosophy that he says dates back to his days as a kid swimming in the Harlem River. Before diving, he threw a stick of Popiscle to see where the current was going. He applied this same principle in his work.

He said the artists let him know what direction the culture was going. “I embraced whatever they wanted to look like,” he said. He urged young designers to “be creative…but look at the ones you design for and extract them. You will never be obsolete because you can always go with the flow.

Detroit native Jalen Rose is a member of the University of Michigan iconoclast Fab Five, which rocked the college hoop world in the early ’90s. He played 13 seasons in the NBA, before becoming a media personality. Rose is currently an analyst for NBA Countdown and Get Up, and co-host of Jalen & Jacoby. He produced The Fab Five for ESPNs 30 for Series 30, authored the bestselling book, Got To Give the People What They Want, a fashion designer, and co-founded the Jalen Rose Leadership Academy, a public school in charter. in his hometown.