Amal Clooney wears a mini dress at Lake Como with George Clooney

Oh, those summer nights. Amal Clooney perfected her date dress in Lake Como, Italy, last weekend when she wore a tiered white lace dress for dinner with hubby George Clooney. The human rights lawyer, 44, chose a look from Ermanno Scervino’s Spring/Summer 2022 collection to dine at a lake-view restaurant with Mr Clooney, 61, who arrived by boat to their romantic meal. She paired the strapless tiered lace dress with shoulder-grazing gemstone earrings, a woven clutch and criss-cross gold heels for the ultimate summer date night. The bridal mini was perfect for the setting, as the couple tied the knot in Venice, Italy, in 2014 and the ‘Ocean’s 11’ actor owns a famous property in Lake Como. The Clooneys enjoyed a night out at Lake Como on Friday. MEGA George, who will star with Julia Roberts in the upcoming ‘Ticket to Paradise’ film this fall, looked relaxed in a gray suit with his jacket open and a white shirt unbuttoned at the top. The couple were seen holding hands and arms locked as they chatted before dinner. Amal’s white tiered mini turned heads on their night out. MEGA This isn’t the first standout Ermanno Scervino mini dress Ms. Clooney has worn this month; on July 10, the celebrity couple dined at Lake Como’s Gatto Nero restaurant, with Amal in a flashy seafoam green sequin dress by the brand. Looking like a mermaid in her lakeside surroundings, the high-profile lawyer once again added a bold pair of earrings and a metallic clutch to her lace-trimmed look. Amal shone in a mini green sequin earlier this month. MEGA The Clooneys, especially Amal, are rarely seen, but the mother of two has made a few notable appearances this spring. She wore a daring floral dress to join Prince Charles for The Prince’s Trust gala in London in May, and in April the British-Lebanese lawyer wore a sparkling silver top with jeans and a sheer red dress during of his visit to New York to speak before the United Nations on war crimes. As for her white lace dress, we’ve rounded up a few alternatives since Scervino’s designs make you back down four digits. Shop these similar styles below. Neiman Marcus Turn Anthropology Saks Fifth Avenue To mix together

