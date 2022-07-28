Fashion
Fashion forecast putting mental health awareness center stage
SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) – What’s good at Michiana this weekend?
Well, how about a fashion show that makes a statement on and off the runway.
Fashion forecast focuses on mental health on July 31 at the South Bend Armory.
16 News Now spoke to the designer whose work will be featured on the Sunday show to find out why fashion is something he truly lives for.
Darris White, known as DWStyles in the fashion industry, may never have been able to share her gift with the world after she came close to attempting suicide in 2016.
Fashion and sewing helped him out of that dark place, and now he’s helping others use fashion the same way.
It’s not normally what you think of when you talk about life-saving technology, but a sewing machine was just that for Darris White.
Everything was fine and then one day it hit me and I didn’t have that job anymore. I didn’t have that career and I was like, what do I mean? And I struggled to live in that moment, White said.
That’s what he says he drove him to the edge of the St. Joseph River in 2016 before a call from his wife stopped him driving through the waters.
It brought me to a place where I wanted to end my life. So, my wife calls, and I drive the truck and in that moment, I knew I had a purpose, didn’t I? So I had to figure that out. Fashion became that goal, he said.
He says fashion is his healer, and his sewing machine – the fan that inhales DW’s ideas, before exhaling them as finished designs.
Although it started out as something to personally help him heal, he began to notice that his work was helping others look at themselves from a different perspective as well.
During one of my client sessions, I chose this dress to match this girl’s hair and she said to me, it’s really pretty, and she told me that this is the first time that I feel like, when people compliment me, I’m okay with that. Telling me that lets me know she’s in a different place and my job is done, he said.
But DW Styles isn’t done yet. He is the star designer of the upcoming Forecast of Fashion show, with his outfits which will be auctioned off to raise funds for remnant citya non-profit organization that provides mental health services to homeless people in Michiana.
Sometimes when people are not housed it may be because they have had a mental health crisis. Once people are stable and they understand, Wow, I have to take my meds. I am now in a position where I don’t want to be homeless, now they can find accommodation. They’re going to stay, said Marla Godette, mental health professional and organizer of Forecast of Fashion.
Using needles and stitches to heal open wounds in people’s minds.
Tickets are $25 and you can buy them by following this link. This is where you can also find out how to become a sponsor and other details before the event.
Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.
Sources
2/ https://www.wndu.com/2022/07/27/forecast-fashion-putting-mental-health-awareness-center-stage/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
- Rising debt in Asia puts the region at risk, says IMF expert July 28, 2022
- 13 Times BLACKPINK Proved The Little Black Dress Is A Timeless Wardrobe Essential See Photos July 28, 2022
- The Indian poet who shaped the legacy of Punjabi and Bollywood music July 28, 2022
- The UN Security Council condemns the executions in Myanmar July 28, 2022
- US offers Russia deal to bring imprisoned Americans Griner and Whelan home July 28, 2022