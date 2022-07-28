Fashion forecast putting mental health awareness center stage

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) – What’s good at Michiana this weekend?

Well, how about a fashion show that makes a statement on and off the runway.

Fashion forecast focuses on mental health on July 31 at the South Bend Armory.

16 News Now spoke to the designer whose work will be featured on the Sunday show to find out why fashion is something he truly lives for.

Darris White, known as DWStyles in the fashion industry, may never have been able to share her gift with the world after she came close to attempting suicide in 2016.

Fashion and sewing helped him out of that dark place, and now he’s helping others use fashion the same way.

It’s not normally what you think of when you talk about life-saving technology, but a sewing machine was just that for Darris White.

Everything was fine and then one day it hit me and I didn’t have that job anymore. I didn’t have that career and I was like, what do I mean? And I struggled to live in that moment, White said.

That’s what he says he drove him to the edge of the St. Joseph River in 2016 before a call from his wife stopped him driving through the waters.

It brought me to a place where I wanted to end my life. So, my wife calls, and I drive the truck and in that moment, I knew I had a purpose, didn’t I? So I had to figure that out. Fashion became that goal, he said.

He says fashion is his healer, and his sewing machine – the fan that inhales DW’s ideas, before exhaling them as finished designs.

Although it started out as something to personally help him heal, he began to notice that his work was helping others look at themselves from a different perspective as well.

During one of my client sessions, I chose this dress to match this girl’s hair and she said to me, it’s really pretty, and she told me that this is the first time that I feel like, when people compliment me, I’m okay with that. Telling me that lets me know she’s in a different place and my job is done, he said.

But DW Styles isn’t done yet. He is the star designer of the upcoming Forecast of Fashion show, with his outfits which will be auctioned off to raise funds for remnant citya non-profit organization that provides mental health services to homeless people in Michiana.

Sometimes when people are not housed it may be because they have had a mental health crisis. Once people are stable and they understand, Wow, I have to take my meds. I am now in a position where I don’t want to be homeless, now they can find accommodation. They’re going to stay, said Marla Godette, mental health professional and organizer of Forecast of Fashion.

Using needles and stitches to heal open wounds in people’s minds.

Tickets are $25 and you can buy them by following this link. This is where you can also find out how to become a sponsor and other details before the event.

Copyright 2022 WNDU. All rights reserved.