Rita Ora Embraces Y2K Style Trends With Sheer Dress And Block Heels – Footwear News





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Rita Ora knows how to vacation in style. The singer posted to her Instagram on Wednesday showing off an outfit in a series of photos while spending time in Paris, joined by boyfriend Taika Waititi. In her post, she wore a sheer midi dress with various graphic prints. The neutral-colored garment featured black spaghetti straps, a square neckline and a slit. She added black underwear under the dress. Ora accessorized the bold look with a delicate necklace as well as rings and stacks of chunky bracelets. Ora added height to her frame with her shoes. She wore a pair of black peep-toe platform heels. Her leather sandals featured a chunky platform that added at least an inch to the overall height as well as a block heel and thin ankle strap for extra support. When it comes to shoes, Ora likes to vary the styles. The “Let You Love Me” singer often opts for fashionable shoes, like ankle sandals, slip-on mules and flip flops from brands like Versace, Kat Maconie and Miu Miu, among others. Ora is a mainstay in the fashion industry, having starred in campaigns for Donna Karan, Roberto Cavalli and Escada over the years. The musician has collaborated on past fashion lines with Tezenis and Adidas Originals, as well as a shoe capsule with Giuseppe Zanotti. She is also a longtime partner of ShoeDazzle, creating several collections for the budget brand. Soar to new heights with these leather platforms.

CREDIT: Courtesy of Nordstrom Buy now: Schutz Lenne ankle strap platform sandal, $123

CREDIT: Courtesy of DSW Buy now: Alice London Rag Sandal, $70

CREDIT: Courtesy of Dolce Vita Shop Now: Dolce Vita Wessi Heels, $150 Click to see Ora’s best street style moments over the years in the gallery.

