Fashion
Versace unveils its modern and opulent AW22 collection
Who is the Versace man? Donatella Versace answers this question with a modern and opulent AW22 collection
Lady Gaga, Madonna or even Dua Lipa embody the Versace woman. But what about the Versace man? What characterizes the Versace man? The answer was ambiguous until the launch of the Versace AW22 Men collection.
“This collection presents Versace Men’s 2.0. Launching this new chapter on the second day of the second month of 2022 seems right. It represents a next step and moving forward, focusing not on the singular but on multiplicity, progression and diversity – exactly what I see valued by the new generation and how they express their masculinity of so many refreshing ways,” Versace said. “This collection embraces that by looking not at the Versace man but at the Versace men.”
Efforts to reinvent and designate the Versace man have resulted in an assortment of adaptable designs in clean, flowing shapes. The codes of the house are reduced to the essentials, honoring the sensibility of Versace: flamboyant, sensual and audacious. New management, contemporary with an edge, permeated the offerings. Versace’s suiting heritage is revisited in soft, unstructured finishes, allowing freedom of movement and creating a flowing silhouette. Typically sartorial stripes and checks – seen on bulky dress pants and unlined jackets – have a painterly finish as if drawn in pastel or watercolor. Jacquard wool sweaters and formal coats reinvented in blends of brushed wool, cashmere and silk offer a pleasant touch.
The new Column boots and shoes recall an archival style, with a Barocco embossed option echoing Versace’s imagination and innovation. Concluding the collection, the lightweight Odissea slip-on trainers exude a futuristic flavor; they feature a rubberized 3D Medusa on the upper and can serve as a confident exclamation point at the foot of an outfit.
Along with black and gray hues, cherry, pink and orange dominated the collection and were worn as solid color blocks. Meanwhile, the brand’s signature ornate prints are refined, rendered as stencilled two-tones, manifested as the new Barocco silhouette. La Greca continues to be a brand monogram, highlighted by cable knit sweaters and brightly colored lurex cardigans.
As fashion, like art, is open to interpretation, there is no definitive answer to what defines the Versace man. But one thing is certain. Looking through the series of looks, we can all agree that he definitely has class and a lot of sass.
(Picture: Versace)
