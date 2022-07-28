There’s a new ‘Zara dress that’s absolutely everywhere’ for 2022





The dress is available in several different colors (Photo: Zara/TikTok) A few summers ago, it was nearly impossible to walk down the street without seeing *that* Zara dress. The monochrome midi has become so ubiquitous that it has spawned an Instagram account dedicated to spotting porters in the wild and it looks like there’s a new contender for 2022. Although also from Zara, the printed mini dress is very different in shape and style, with no visible stains and a higher hemline to suit warmer days. What they have in common, however, is ease of use. Eagle-eyed fashionista Sarah Gledhill recently shared a one-day TikTok at York Races, counting how many times she saw people wearing the must-have item. She spied on it dozens of times, with commentators (some of whom already owned the dress) agreeing that it was peaking in popularity. It made my day, one person said. I literally sent my sister pictures around London last week every time I see this dress it’s become a game. Other designers around the world (at least countries that have Zara anyway) have shared similar videos, proving that the appeal of the perfect dress is not limited to borders. Green and pink cashmere options are among the most popular iterations of the printed mini dress (Picture: Zara) Some may balk at the idea of ​​wearing the same outfit as hundreds of others. However, there is usually a good reason why a certain piece of street becomes unmissable. Price is definitely a factor. The printed mini dress costs 32.99, making it affordable for the average shopper compared to more exclusive brands. Then there is the dress itself. With a button closure, collar and a skater style skirt that isn’t too short, it’s versatile enough for work and weddings. After: Way of life

There are a variety of colors and patterns to choose from, but the green and pink cashmere options seem to be the most common. Rather than taking the ubiquity of clothing as a sign that it's basic or mainstream, we encourage you to embrace it. If something you own is flattering to such a wide range of people and has such appeal that it becomes a meme, you're in good company.

