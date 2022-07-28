Mountains of clothes washed up on a beach in Ghana show the cost of fast fashion

HHuge piles of discarded clothes line a beach in Accra, capital of Ghana.

The rags were born thousands of kilometers from the Gulf of Guinea and their arrival on this West African coast reflects the shortcomings of an immense global trade driven by fast fashion.

Ghana is the third largest importer of second-hand clothes in the world, and its second-hand clothes market is so strong that new-line traders find it hard to compete.

Second-hand clothes enter the country from overseas distributors. Britain and the United States are the main players and are sold in bulk to local dealers before reaching market stalls.

It’s not a circular economy: more than a hundred million used clothes fall out of circulation and are thrown away every year in Ghana’s capital alone.

Muntaka Chasant, an Accra-based photographer, knows where much of this waste ends up.

He says The Independent of his trip this week to the beach in Jamestown, a former district of the capital that is home to a fishing community.

Having been there before, Mr Chasant knew what to expect but was nonetheless disappointed when he saw dense mounds of clothing lining the seafront.

Nii, a local fisherman, wades in the rags (Muntaka Chasant/Shutterstock)

The wall of agglomerated fabric disturbs the inhabitants, because it blocks the path of their boats in the ocean. But it’s sure to be more troublesome for sea life, given that campaigners monitoring the capital’s beaches say the litter visible from the shore is like the tip of an iceberg.

Mr Chasant spoke to Nii, a 20-year-old fisherman who was knee-deep in floating rags. He said to the photographer: This upsets me. None of us living along these shores have anything to do with it. We are already stressed about the lack of fish in the ocean, and now this!

As he walked along the beach with locals, Mr Chasant wondered aloud where all the clothes might have come from.

They are from Kantamanto! blurts out an exasperated fisherman.

Kantamanto Market is a huge second-hand clothing trading hall located in the center of Accra. Some 30,000 people work in sorting, washing, mending and selling the approximately 25 million pieces of clothing that pass through its stalls each month.

A common collective term for market wares is Obruni Wawu, an expression of the Twi language spoken by millions of people in West Africa which means: the clothes of the dead white man.

It is believed that most of the waste remains at sea (Muntaka Chasant/Shutterstock)

Around 40% of the clothes traders receive never find a second buyer and end up in landfill or the ocean, washed downstream through Accras’ open gutter system after being discarded.

Liz Ricketts, co-founder of Or Foundation, a sustainable fashion advocacy group, keeps track of what ends up on the shore. Ou has a team of nine locals who scour sample stretches of the Accras coast every week to count the number of new bundles of clothes that have washed ashore. They separate the packages and check each item for a tag.

Fast fashion giant H&M is one of the most common brands, as is Gildan, a t-shirt brand known for its custom designs popular with hens and stags. But other common brands include Nike, Marks & Spencer and Next, brands not normally associated with disposables.

Ou is working with traders in Kantamanto to promote methods of recycling used clothing, such as shredding the material to sell as insulation.

But even the best practices of traders cannot support the weight of the market for used textiles and Ms Ricketts says that if there is any hope of ridding Accras’ beaches of commercial waste, exporting countries must discourage brands from producing in excess.

(Getty)

The second-hand clothing business is a business, it’s not recycling, it’s not waste management and it’s not charity. It’s a supply chain and that’s how people have to think about it, she says The Independent.

What is needed is extended producer responsibility. A tax that forces garment producers to pay for their own waste, with the money collected being sent to importing countries to help with waste management.

It’s a tough turn to fight given that brands don’t want to admit they produce waste and governments are keen to keep their tax revenue.

France already has such a policy but levies a tiny amount per garment on companies and keeps the money collected. The UK is considering a similar policy.

It’s not globally responsible, says Ms Ricketts, adding that she still allows garments to be exported without worrying about the damage that will be caused by the masses ending up in the environment.

The global north is using the global south as a waste management service, she says, that’s wrong.