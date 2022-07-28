Bridesmaid accused of trying to distract bride with revealing dress





Being a bridesmaid can be a tough job, especially when trying to find a dress that won’t harm the bride. A woman on TikTok reveals the outfit of choice she was given, but the comments believe the dress she has is not appropriate wedding attire. TikTok users accuse the bridesmaid of ‘attention seeking’. User “@pilyplum” shared a series of videos of her bridesmaid dress, which features a very low-cut top, but her audience is shaming her even though she had no say in the choice of the dress. “So my best friend let her fiancé choose the bridesmaid dresses,” she revealed in her video. The dress, which is a blue floral dress, doesn’t quite fit the TikToker in a way her audience seems appropriate, leading many commenters to accuse her of trying to distract from the bride at the wedding. Other users also blamed the groom and wondered why he would choose this dress in the first place. “Am I the only one being like, that’s a big red flag? Like, yeah, that sounds great, but, uh…” one comment read. Others joked satirically, saying, “The man knew what he was doing.” “I think BIG RED FLAG for your best friend the focus should be on the bride and not the bridesmaid,” read another comment. Other users noted that the purpose of the video was to show that it is difficult for people with large breasts to find a fitted dress that is suitable for a wedding. So, by shaming the woman, they prove the point! In response to those telling her to cover up, the bridesmaid shared another video. She decided to try on a blue tank top and wear it under her dress and showed off the results. Users agreed it looked perfect, but one suggested, “Have it edited. Take some fabric from the hemline and add it to the x bust.” Others suggest she change the color and opt for a white color rather than blue, “I would do a white tank top with a pretty lace trim around the neckline.” Related stories from YourTango: The concerned bridesmaid responded to several of her detractors, hitting back at those who accused her of being provocative. The videos prove that women with certain body shapes are often unnecessarily sexualized even though another woman wearing the same dress would not be treated that way. As users have pointed out, it’s not like she can magically make her chest disappear! However, she may want to speak to her friend’s fiancé to ask if she can change the dress to something less revealing if she wishes. More for you on YourTango: Kurtis Condra covers entertainment, current affairs and human interest topics for YourTango. He is also a poet based in San Francisco, California. You can follow his poetic journey on Instagram. Sign up for the free YourTango newsletter!

