J.Crew’s Comeback Begins Now

New Creative Director Brendon Babenzien released his first J.Crew menswear collection this week. This is perhaps the best opportunity for J.Crew to regain commercial momentum. Babenzien joins the company after co-founding streetwear line Noah. J.Crew was managed by Mickey Drexler for many years after leaving the Gap

. When Mickey left J.Crew (he stepped down as CEO in 2017 and remained chairman until early 2019), two separate management teams attempted to run the company. it wasn’t until Libby Waddle took over as CEO that new dynamics began to emerge. Waddle had successfully managed Madewell for several years before taking on the new role at the end of 2020. Now Babenzien has taken over menswear and Olympia Gayot is in charge of womenswear. Since March 2021, J.Crew has seen 16 consecutive months of sales growth targeting millennials and GenZ customers. The company saw more customers as the overall fashion look improved for all customers. Above all, customer sentiment has been overwhelmingly positive. < position="inread" progressive="" ad-id="article-0-inread" aria-hidden="true" role="presentation"/> Babenziens’ goal is to bridge the gap between older and younger customers by designing the best products. His vision, as seen in the fall collection, is to reduce the influence of street-wear and develop a new American look. He believes people want something new. A lot of guys got into menswear because of J.Crew, he said, either in the ’90s catalogs or in the 2010s when the brand’s modern look took off. storming the fashion industry. It’s very exciting to see a new designer revitalize the company. I’m sure after seeing some of the designs that the new approach is needed right now. However, the industry is facing a tough time. Many stores are very stocked, even overstocked, and rising prices are making sales events less appealing to customers. I expect big sale events to reduce inventory levels – I’ve seen Black Friday sales by Macys and Best Buy in recent weeks

– and such promotional activity will pose a challenge to J.Crew. It won’t help J.Crew when trying to create a new clientele if everything around them is screaming sale. We see these high inventory levels creating problems across the industry. Inventory issues at retailers follow nearly two years of strong sales and profits during the pandemic, when consumers, flushed with government checks, stocked up on electronics and home improvement items. In the absence of government controls and high inflation, customers reduced discretionary spending. As a result, retailers have struggled to cope with rising inventory levels since the spring. Last month, target

warned that profits would be lower due to inventory markdowns. Even at Walmart, these issues have taken their toll as management announced they would cut prices and that would likely impact profits. The profit warning is a rare moment for Walmart. Even before the pandemic, Walmart had steadily increased its profits by expanding its online presence and redesigning its store network. POST SCRIPTUM:While I applaud the apparent takeover of J.Crews with a new team of talented and dedicated people leading the charge, it’s important to note that Walmart’s warning could sway the entire retail industry by retail. This will make it harder for a re-energized company like J.Crew or any new start-up to attract customers. We hope that the environment will not be too severe and that the decline in sales and profits will be a temporary pain.

