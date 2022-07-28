Assistant Sales Manager, Men’s Luxury Retail – Michigan Avenue job with Neiman Marcus





NEIMAN MARCUS GROUP Neiman Marcus Group (NMG) has been the premier destination for fashion and luxury goods, superior service and an elevated retail experience for over a century. Today, 9,000 associates contribute to the success of NMG’s brands: Neiman Marcus, Bergdorf Goodman, Last Call and Horchow. There are 38 full-line Neiman Marcus stores in cosmopolitan markets across the United States and a sophisticated digital platform that attracts shoppers from around the world. Bergdorf Goodman operates two stores in iconic locations on New York’s Fifth Avenue and BergdorfGoodman.com, serving loyal luxury customers around the world. NMG also owns five Last Call stores and Horchow.com, an e-commerce site that offers high-end furniture and decor. As an organization, NMG is transforming to become the ultimate luxury customer platform. NMG continues to deliver the best integrated customer experience and has evolved the business to succeed in the ever-changing retail landscape. NMG is a relational company. What differentiates the organization from other luxury retailers are its unique strengths: a strong in-store footprint, the most knowledgeable associates, an engaging online experience, strong brand partnerships, innovative digital and in-store experiences, the most loyal luxury clientele and a strong balance sheet. Our customers will always be at the center of everything NMG does. The company continues to reinvest in new technologies that improve the customer experience. NMG meets customers where they are. NMG’s goal is to provide customers with a seamless experience in its stores, online and in digital distance selling. NMG’s priority is to develop a highly engaged and successful team to which everyone belongs. The company attracts and retains top talent through unique associate offers in addition to standard employer benefits. These include an innovative way of working, associate discounts on merchandise, tuition reimbursement, an associate support fund, and paid time off to volunteer, to name a few. . As part of NMG’s environmental, social and governance (ESG) work, the organization is focused on promoting its core value of being “All Heart”. NMG is also assessing its current environmental and social impact while developing a three-year plan to lead the luxury industry in its commitment and transparency to environmental and social sustainability. NMG strives to be an employer of choice, driven by a culture of belonging. A dedicated team is focused on this journey, which has a direct impact on how NMG does business across all dimensions of the workforce, workplace and market. NMG has incredibly passionate and committed corporate and store associates. NMG provides associates with an environment where everyone feels welcomed, nurtured and empowered. Our associates are the heart of NMG. As an organization, NMG leads with love – love for customers, love for associates, and love for brand partners. Summary statement: An Assistant Sales Manager facilitates an excellent shopping experience for customers in the Neiman Marcus store by effectively implementing current business priorities and objectives by ensuring merchandise standards are executed and by leading, guiding and coaching customer advisors in partnership with the sales manager. People Manages up to 8 customer advisors and/or sales support associates. Focused on coaching, training and developing the sales team.

In partnership with the Director of Sales, regularly facilitates discussions on associate performance management, career development and coaching.

In partnership with the Director of Sales, communicates expectations, coaches associate behaviors and holds associates accountable for performance and productivity.

In partnership with the Sales Manager, recognizes associates’ outstanding performance, addresses opportunities for improvement, and resolves issues promptly.

Manages daily prioritization of team tasks.

Coordinates with Sales Manager to manage floor coverage while accommodating associate schedules (e.g. breaks, time off).

Manages associate scheduling taking into consideration time off, promotional calendar and business needs. Client experience Presents the culture and values ​​of NMG and creates a friendly and upbeat atmosphere where customer service meets Neiman Marcus standards

Partners with customer development, brand experience, restaurants, merchants and brands to deliver an extraordinary customer experience

Maintains a strong field presence and is aware of what is going on throughout the day

Proactively builds positive and productive relationships with suppliers, customers, merchants, etc.

Helps build a cohesive customer service focused team, overseeing customer service efforts and escalations

Partners with functional leads for the execution of in-store sales events

Seeks to help others by identifying and responding to team, customer, partner and community needs Business ownership Drives the achievement of maximum sales and growth in line with company vision and values ​​in partnership with other functional managers in the department

Manages team execution, anticipates and adapts to risks and obstacles to maintain operational excellence within the department(s)

Provides insight into strategic store objectives and prioritizes accordingly by department

Establishes plans and strategies in partnership with the Customer Development Manager(s)

Develops understanding and analyzes internal and external customer behaviors, trends and preferences, adjusting processes and standards accordingly (e.g., focus programs)

Supports compliance audits to enforce department and storage room controls as appropriate Qualifications 3-4 years of relevant experience, luxury retail fashion experience preferred

4 year degree preferred

Great attention to detail

Must have experience managing a team of direct reports

Proven track record of driving business results

Excellent oral and written communication skills

“Win Together” Mentality

Basic proficiency in the MS Office suite of products, advanced proficiency preferred

Some roles may require standing, bending, stair climbing, lifting and carrying up to 10 pounds

Associates must be willing to work a flexible schedule based on business needs, which will include evenings, weekends and holidays Skills passion for people Creates and maintains an environment of trust and collaboration by encouraging team members to share feedback and make recommendations for improvement

Resolves conflicts as they arise, finding common ground and resolving differences fairly and with minimal disruption

Structure messages logically and clearly using the most appropriate communication medium

Responsible for the performance and career development of direct reports

Actively recruit and hire quality talent to add to the team, plan and create a talent bank

Train and develop quality talent by helping team members identify career development goals and opportunities for growth and exposure

Evaluates and calibrates performance fairly and provides feedback with consistent tracking

Ensures rewards are tied to goals and requirements

Fosters a positive environment of achievement, recognition and celebration

Serve as a role model by setting and adhering to high ethical standards

Leads the team in the proper application of policies and procedures, ensuring understanding by all associates

Speaks with truth and candor, showing how to appropriately challenge the status quo

Empowers and coaches the team to take ownership of internal and external customer issues and resolve them quickly

Creates a courteous and welcoming environment for internal and external customers as well as other partners Passion for business Stays informed of business drivers, industry trends and competitors, applying knowledge to identify and seize new opportunities

Establishes well-thought-out plans and manages the execution of plans, anticipating and adjusting to risks and obstacles

Track progress against department strategies to properly and successfully execute them

Proactively shares information, best practices and new ideas with the team to improve business and performance

Demonstrates strong decision-making skills (e.g., problem definition, data analysis, hypothesis testing, seeking opinions)

Uses critical thinking skills to analyze problems and recommend viable solutions

Personally champions change initiatives, explaining the benefits and challenges of change to the team and others involved Passion for personal growth Continuously develops skills and knowledge through training, coaching and career experiences

Demonstrates working knowledge and appreciation of the NMG business and the fashion industry

Conveys energy and enthusiasm for NMG and personal work

Adapts personal approach in response to various situations and people

Responds to unexpected changes in the work environment with creativity and resilience

Sets and maintains high personal standards for individual work and environment

Maintains a customer-centric mentality versus a solely store-centric mentality This job description is not designed to cover or contain a complete list of duties, responsibilities or activities that are required of the employee for this position. Duties, responsibilities and activities may change at any time with or without notice.

