EDEN CONFIDENTIAL: Fashion great Alice Temperley’s birthday party lights a fire

The fires have caused millions of pounds of damage and the countryside is a powder keg, but one of the most famous fashion designers thought it would be the perfect time to light a bonfire at her crazy birthday party .

I can reveal that desperate firefighters, who would normally save lives, have been called to the 47th birthday party of royal favorite Alice Temperley, whose bohemian-chic dresses are worn by stars from the Duchess of Cambridge to the star filmmaker Keira Knightley.

She should be charged with wasting the emergency services time and money, says a local who lives near the Temperleys West Country estate.

It is understood that the fire alarm at her property was set off by the bonfire she decided to light as part of the festivities, which were attended by fashion personalities including model Jade Parfitt, 44 .

The Jet d’Eau: Jade Parfitt helps after the firefighters’ call at designer Alice Temperley’s birthday

Alice’s friend Jade Parfitt seemed more than willing to jump in to the party’s rescue

Sign of the times: Defiant Alice (in the center of the photo) with friends at the wild party

Alice Temperley posted raucous photos of her party online, including admitting the bonfire had to be put out by firefighters

The extravagant party events seem to have gotten rather wild by the end of the night

Parfitt was then pictured wearing one of the designers’ leopard print dresses, holding one of the hoses firefighters were using to put out the fire. Health and safety has gone crazy, the model joked. Alice Temperley knows how to throw a party and make the best dresses to put out bonfires. The firefighters are going to hire me because I have everything under control.

A Devon & Somerset Fire and Rescue Service spokesperson confirms: We were called to a fire alarm sounding at a property near Ilminster at 12.50pm on Sunday July 24 and a fire crew was present .

Temperley declines to comment.

But it looks like she has few regrets, judging by the photo she shared of herself flicking her finger at the camera while posing with friends.

Looked! Gino snubs tea with Queen

Cut off his head ! Italian-born TV chef Gino DAcampo claims he turned down an invitation to tea from the Queen because he didn’t like the food and drink on offer.

I’m not very fond of tea or cucumber sandwiches, says DAcampo, 46, who presents programs such as Lets Do Lunch, Ginos Italian Escape and the game show Family Fortunes.

I was invited to the Palace for tea just before Covid, but a cucumber sandwich is my worst nightmare. I don’t like tea either, so I phoned my agent and said, ‘I’d like to meet her, but I don’t like tea and cucumber sandwiches, and I can’t do any of these things. I’m also going to have to wear a tie, and the last time I did was when I got married. I can not do that. But if I can get a plate of pasta and a cup of coffee, I’m in.

Is this the same tea and cucumber hater Gino who recently introduced afternoon teas to his namesake restaurant in Newcastle upon Tyne?

Oscar-winning British composer Anne Dudley is modest when it comes to showing her honors. TV Poldark soundtrack creator Dudley, who won the Oscar for Best Original Score for The Full Monty in 1998, says of her Oscar statuette: It’s in a glass cupboard with the trophy of my husband’s daffodil from the local show and my girls’ school sports cut. Were very egalitarian in my house.

Oops Jezza, and on that bomb…

Jeremy Clarkson’s girlfriend Lisa Hogan showed remarkable elegance as she threw herself backwards from a yacht while on vacation in France, but it was the motormouth star who I think dove into troubles.

Jeremy Clarkson pictured with his new girlfriend Lisa Hogan

Expressing his appreciation for his skills, the Grand Tour host, 62, said: Simply amazing. I mean, she was born in the 1960s.

Until now, the former actress and model’s age was generally said to be her late 40s, so she was born in the 1970s.

After checking the official details provided to Companies House, I can confirm that Hogan was born in May 1969. So Clarkson ungallantly told the world that her real age was 53.

What a jerk. Don’t push him out of the boat, Lisa!

Kirsty in the mood for the girls’ party

Kirsty Wark, 67, pictured with her daughter Caitlin Clements, 32

A stern figure when grilling covert politicians, Newsnight presenter Kirsty Wark lets her hair down from time to time, as this photo proves.

The 67-year-old Scotswoman is pushing back at cocktail parties with her journalist daughter, Caitlin Clements, 32, who is to marry civil servant Callum Galloway, 31.

My daughter’s bachelorette party at our house, says Wark, who is married to television producer Alan Clements.

Galloway proposed to Brodick Castle on the Isle of Arran three years ago, offering a sparkler he had designed himself

Prince Charles has reached the peak of patronage. I hear he’s become the boss of the Braemar Mountain Rescue Team covering his favorite hill taking over from his late father. Such is Charles’ affection for Lochnagar that he immortalized it in his 1980 illustrated children’s book The Old Man Of Lochnagar. It was originally written by the prince to entertain his brothers, Andrew and Edward, when they were children. The book was later made into an animated short by the BBC, with Robbie Coltrane providing the hermit’s voice and Charles narrating.