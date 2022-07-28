Fashion
From EHL Dress Code to Dress for: Glimpses to Professional Appearance
Dressing formally for work is a sign of respect in many cultures and industries. EHL students are immersed from day one in a professional environment that prepares them to make a good first impression in any professional situation. Since the school’s inception in 1893, EHL’s dress code has been known for its strict adherence to understated, smart, and practical elegance. However, even the best traditions must be sensitive to time and change…
Professional appearance – new settings
How many times have you heard expressions like You never get a second chance to make a first impression Where Your picture is worth a thousand words? Well, when you join EHL, prepare to hear them more. Just as the words we speak should have a sensitive tone and register with the context, so should the way we dress. EHL’s famous dress code is known worldwide for its impeccably smart timbre that communicates professional preparation at all times. However, times are changing, and never more in terms of individual expression, diversity and inclusion. Being impeccably smart today is open to interpretation and should be based on new parameters that take into account modern attitudes towards gender, culture, religion and diversity in general.
The dress code on EHL campuses is an integral part of everyday student life (some students have even chosen to come to EHL because of the importance given to a professional appearance at all times). While remaining aligned with professional standards, the once very traditional dress code has recently been updated and made more flexible. In fact, since September 2011, it is called EHL “Professional Appearance” and it encourages students to be the best version of themselves while being sensitive to what the specific professional context requires. Some of these recent changes include a gender-neutral interpretation of professional attire and the acceptance of more colors, facial hair, jewelry, and tattoos as long as they are discreet and neat at all times.
The three pillars of EHL’s professional image:
- I am aware of the impact of the first impression.
- I adapt my appearance, my attitude and my behavior to the person(s) with whom I interact.
- My behavior, my attitude and my appearance correspond to the activity, the environment and the events.
EHL values representatives explain
Dress for a purpose
“Professional appearance” is EHL’s new way of saying “dress code”. The implication is that we now “to dress for” a precise professional objective, that is to say that we interpret what the situation calls for, we raise our game where and when it is necessary.
Take responsability
It is part of the student journey to know how to adapt to the situation and take responsibility for what is needed; avoid being too flippant when the situation calls for it and understand the subtle nuances involved. EHL guidelines are clearly and widely exposed, but we also try to let students discover the intricacies for themselves. Learning automotive responsibility is part of their development as young professionals. We, the representatives of EHL values, support students and staff in their efforts to adapt to these guidelines.
Be your best self
Essentially, these dress code changes have come about because people need to feel comfortable in order to look their best. And being the best version of yourself is what is required at all times. In making these changes, we wanted to examine the behaviors behind EHL’s values: excellence, family, respect, learning and innovation. In other words, being as true to yourself as the context allows.
Admittedly, the old EHL dress code was not as flexible as it is today. Now the look is still professional but definitely more colorful, expressive and gender, religion and culture sensitive. Small piercings, tattoos and well-groomed beards are some of the details allowed for self-expression.
Internships and preparatory year at EHL
Professional attire is more strictly adhered to when students are on internship. For example, the uniform of the EHL preparatory year remains gray, sober and sharp. But outside of the preparatory year, there is no strict student uniform policy on our campuses.
Also, logic comes first! For example, during periods of practical teaching, where health and safety rules are essential and unavoidable, common sense is in order: certain jewelery or clothing may need to be adapted or removed.
Reactions to changes
The reactions to the new professional attire have been interesting. Overall, today’s students are thrilled to have a little more leeway to express themselves within the framework we have set for ourselves. Gender-neutral changes were very warmly welcomed, as were religious head coverings such as yarmulkes, turbans and headscarves.
Like the company itself, our new metrics are a work in progress and subject to periodic review to ensure continued alignment with our values and environment.
Overall, we are happy to encourage our students and staff to share their style with the EHL community!
EHL
