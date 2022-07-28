Shop Nordstrom Made deals on Zella and BP.

Fashion
Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale is ending soon and we don’t want you to miss the savings. Right now, you can get up to 50% off apparel, jewelry, and more from Nordstrom Made brands like Zella, Open Edit, BP., Caslon, and Treasure & Bond. What you buywomen, MenWherekidswe’ve found the best deals to score before the sale ends on Sunday July 31.
As one of the most popular brands from Nordstrom MadeZella makes premium leggings, sports brasand the joggers who customers can’t get enough of.If you need a versatile pair of leggings, the Zella Live In high waisted leggings are down $59 to just $32.90, a savings of $26.10. A cult pair from Nordstrom, the leggings are made with moisture-wicking material and shape-sculpting fabric with non-slip elastic designed to stay in place no matter how much you bend, squat or move. For both training and everyday wear, you can take home the versatile pants in gray or black today for a whopping 44% off.
Stay comfortable and chic this summer by adding a new pair of joggers to your wardrobe. The lightZella Live in Pocket Joggers are highly rated and are currently down from $65 to just $42.90. The ultimate transitional fashion piece that will take you from summer to fall, these joggers are relaxed, flattering and $22 off right now.
For affordable fashion that doesn’t skimp on style, Nordstrom Made pieces meet all your shopping needs. Keep scrolling to grab the best deals available today during Nordstrom’s Anniversary Sale.
The best Nordstrom Made deals at the 2022 Nordstrom Anniversary Sale
