How to Create a Fashion Magazine in 2022

When She British editor Kenya Hunt began her career as a journalist. His editors have often told him that magazine readers are never as smart as you think.

The old-school approach already felt outdated and disconnected. Now, in a post-pandemic world, debunking that notion takes on new urgency.

I don’t think we can create this in a bubble anymore, the American-born publisher said. I don’t think it’s enough to give women a shopping edition. We need to put some context and recognize what his life is like right now.

The approach underpins Hunts’ new vision for Hearst She UK, which is featured in the magazine’s September issue, the first produced entirely under his editorial direction and hitting newsstands today.

After taking the helm in March, Hunt now hopes to grow the brand’s reach and revenue by producing a magazine that speaks to this moment, as she calls it; broadening the reach and diversity of readers it speaks to and more consciously interrogating the broader issues and debates facing women at the moment. Currently, the magazine reaches nearly two million print and digital users each month, according to Hearst. (Hearst declined the publication’s revenue figures.)

The September issue of Elle UK features Lizzo on the cover. (ELLE UK / AB+DM)

Hunt takes up the mantle of the glossy monthly at a difficult time. The traditional print media model remains under immense pressure, with digital advertising revenue expected to outpace that of print media in mainstream magazines, according to PWC. A large number of Sheits peers, including the American edition of In the style and Charm in the UK and the US, have recently phased out their print publications in favor of online-only editions.

The other challenge is to keep a luxury fashion magazine relevant in a heavy social, political and cultural context. Between soaring inflation and rising poverty in the UK, conflict in Ukraine and the global climate crisis, young women are facing a time of acute concern. The annulment of Roe v. Wade in the United States last month, ending the constitutional right to abortion, sent shockwaves through women’s communities around the world.

Context is everything. And it’s more important than ever to really connect those dots between fashion, culture and politics, especially around the climate and the discussion around our budgets, Hunt said. It’s important to really acknowledge what we’ve been through and talk about it in a way that feels really intelligent, intelligent and compelling.

It’s not an easy thing to do well. In recent years, many magazines have actively repurposed their content, aiming to be more inclusive and politically engaged, especially online, with mixed results. During the pandemic, some publishers have come under scrutiny from employees and readers for discrimination and elitism.

But Hunt brings a unique perspective to the top job at She. She has a long history of advocating for greater diversity within the fashion industry. In 2015, she founded ROOM Mentoring, a support network and mentoring program for young people of color wanting to break into fashion. During the pandemic, she released her first book, Girl: Essays on Black Womanhood, a collection of writings about what it means to be a black woman in today’s world. Last year, she received the Global Leader of Change Award at the British Fashion Awards.

Hunt also has a solid understanding of She brand, given her tenure as the magazines’ fashion feature director and then as deputy editor between 2015 and 2019. (She quit in August 2019 to join the British weekly Grace). Plus, as an American living in London since 2008, she has a global outlook while being well versed in the nuances of British culture.

Kenya itself embodies what we all want She UK to be, just his outlook on life, said Kate Lewis, global content director at Hearst. As we go through such a volatile time in world history, it is so essential for Kenya to reflect on how we can move forward in a positive way. And you really see that with what she did with the September issue.

The first issue of Hunts tackles topics such as safeguarding social change (How to Create Culture Change) and the future of women’s relationship with work (Beyond the Girlboss) alongside energetic shopping features and sparkling fashion broadcasts. It’s part of her mission to use the magazine as a vehicle to help readers make sense of a post-pandemic world, she said.

Every September, women’s magazines love to bring you a new trend, a new season, that’s how you reinvent yourself, Hunt said. But it’s interesting to look at this idea of ​​reinvention in a time like this, where everyone has to reframe their future because we’ve been forced to, because we’ve all just come out of this strange and traumatic time.

She has also recruited a range of new contributing editors, including Aja Barber, Nellie Eden, Lynette Nylander and Renia Jaz, to broaden the pool of voices that will appear in the pages of She. Contributors to the September issue range from novelist Ottessa Moshfegh, #MeToo founder Tarana Burke and civil rights activist Kimberl Crenshaw, to cultural critic Jia Tolentino and comedian and writer Phoebe Robinson.

Printing is only part of a larger equation. Digital, and events in particular, will also play an important role in her brand growth strategy, she said, opening up more opportunities for She readers to engage in conversation both with the She employees, and with each other, while creating opportunities for revenue growth.

During the past year, They Circulation in the UK was up 2%, Hunt said, while ad revenue for this year’s September issue was up 25% from 2021. She declined to say whether the magazine was profitable.

Ultimately, Hunt hopes SheDynamism, approachability and the ability to intelligently engage in topical conversations while having fun with fashion will be what sets it apart from its competitors. The idea, she says, is not to radically reinvent Shebut rely on its legacy to carry it forward.

looked at luxury fashion and inspired you to dream, but I think we did it in a way that seems slightly skewed a little left of center, she said. We have always sat at the intersection of fashion, beauty and culture; added value and identity systems [to the mix]. I think that’s what sets Elle apart from the 2020s in the market.