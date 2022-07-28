Jennifer Garner Wears Floral Dress and Unexpected Sneakers for Gardening – Footwear News





If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Footwear News may receive an affiliate commission. Jennifer Garner changed careers for a day, putting aside her acting skills for gloves and a shovel on her Instagram page. The “13 Going on 30” actress posed for a photo in her lush garden, holding a few stacked wicker baskets. “Summer love, from Farmer Jen. 👩🏻‍🌾♥️🌱” Garner captioned the post. She promoted the organic baby food brand Once Upon a Farm, a company co-founded by Garner and driven by a mission to make children’s food better. The actress wore a light sundress for gardening, the piece certainly not practical to get dirty but extremely sparkling and pretty all the same. The long dress was dotted with orange flowers on a cream-colored fabric with soft, opaque features. A sheer cream overlay can be seen over the opaque fabric, elongating the skirt. The dress was fitted with short sleeves and princess-style pleats on the skirt that add volume. Garner went natural, inspired by the nature around her, accessorizing very lightly with a black watch and a single silver ring. Garner wore her hair down and kept her makeup minimal, giving her a “sun-kissed” complexion. Related Garner often opts for sneakers, so it’s no surprise that she coordinated the style of the shoes. While the actress and mom apparently wears her Brooks or Veja everywhere, Garner changed things up by opting for white canvas sneakers. The white kicks were adorned with white laces and chunky rubber soles, giving them a chunky appearance. Rather than the elongated athletic look of the Brooks sneakers, the sneakers Garner wore in his backyard have softer edges. Show off your feet in these casual white trainers.

CREDIT: DSW To buy: Puma Carina Sneaker, $60.

CREDIT: Macy’s To buy: Reebok Club MEMT Casual Sneakers, $65.

CREDIT: Zappos To buy: Vans Old Skool Platform Sneakers, $75. See how Jennifer Garner’s style has evolved over the years.

