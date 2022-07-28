Midi Shirt Dress – The Best Midi Shirt Dresses to Buy Now





John Lewis, M&S, Boden, H&M, Crew Clothing

It’s time to reconsider the humble shirt dress, as we see this wardrobe mainstay evolve from workwear staple to one of the season’s must-have buys. The midi shirt dress really is the perfect piece for summer and warmer temperatures. An all-in-one item that you can pull on for an instant outfit, it can easily be dressed down or up depending on the occasion you are attending. For a meeting, pair it with your favorite smart pumps and handbag, replacing heels and pearl earrings for evening cocktails. For summer vacation, just pair it with a raffia tote bag and flip flops and you’ll be good to go. Available in short and long sleeve designs, midi shirt dresses are also suitable for any weather. But, which dress to choose? For total simplicity and effortless elegance, nothing beats a classic linen or cotton shirt dress. Choosing a fluid, relaxed fabric automatically brings this workwear staple into weekend territory, and Boden’s selection of printed midi shirt dresses will suit that perfectly. If you fancy adding some color to your summer wardrobe, Marks & Spencer’s printed shirt dresses are a great place to start, and we love Hush’s bold animal print design for effortless style. and everyday that will be perfect with a pair of sneakers and a luxury. shoulder bag. So whatever style you choose and how you wear it, here’s our pick of the best midi shirt dresses to buy now and wear throughout this season…

