Fashion
The roots of the fashion scene in Qatar: dresses, heels and sneakers
From collectible sneakers to exclusive dresses, Qatar 365 caught up with some of the established designers, collectors and fashion entrepreneurs behind some of the most popular fashion items in a country with huge demand for luxury apparel.
Recognized creators of the fashion landscape
Qatari designers have made their mark on the fashion scene.
Chemical Engineer Layla Al Ansari hadn’t realized that his hobby would turn into a successful evening wear and wedding dress business with 30 employees.
“Fashion is my passion. I’m happy and proud of my team. We all have great ideas to add to our designs based on our own culture and creativity,” she told Qatar 365.
For the single Dreams of Doha project, Layla created a dress inspired by the Dior Museums in Qatar exhibition and traditional weaving techniques using palm leaves.
“Everything here inspires me, the culture, my friends, my family, the sea and the desert, everything,” she said.
One of Doha’s most exclusive department stores, Galeries Lafayette, now sells Layla’s limited-edition designs. Hissa Haddadwhose shoes are designed in Doha and made in Italy, also exhibits there.
Inspired by Arab architecture, art and culture, she created her exclusive shoe collection adorned with embroidery, beads and precious stones.
Amal Ameen: a talented fashion entrepreneur
Whether it’s choosing a shirt from a young Colombian designer or cultivating new local talent to showcase in his boutiques, the Qatari entrepreneur Amal-Ameen really built a fashion empire.
This year, it introduced a new concept in the Place Vendome Mall, fashion friendswhich combines art and fashion.
“What I’m trying to do is put everything under one roof,” Amal Ameen told Qatar 365.
“I create this mini department store from lingerie, perfumes, ready-to-wear, evening wear, nightgowns, dresses, haute couture accessories and sunglasses.
“For me, design is functionality.”
Ms. Ameen started networking in the fashion industry by attending fashion weeks in Paris and other cities to find the right designers and brands.
With a tagline like “Where Art Meets Fashion,” she has created what she calls a fashion gallery, where designers can collaborate, and newcomers can be inspired.
A booming Doha sneaker scene
New concept stores dedicated to rare, limited-edition sneakers are popping up across the city. Sneaker collector and social media influencer @itsjbr prefers not to be recognized online, but his famous friends know who he is.
Virgil Abloh opened his “Figures of speech” exhibition in Doha in November, just two weeks before his untimely death. @itsjbr convinced him to sign sneakers with ‘Virgil was in Doha’ which kept his legacy alive.
Another Qatari “hypebeast” is Abdulla Al Kaabi, who founded Loft. Al Kaabi collects fashionable items and follows trends. Its concept store also offers collectibles and luxury pieces. Abdulla explains, “although our culture is strong, it is growing and we have mixed it with traditional clothing”.
Around town, based in London Presented by recently opened a location in Msheireb, Doha’s Design District.
Its founder, Ridvane Ettoubi, told Qatar 365 that he intended to create an element of theater for consumers.
“I think it’s a hidden gem in the sense of its design elements, its sophistication and its appreciation for the finer things in life,” he said.
As streetwear culture slowly gains popularity in the country, young Qataris continue to balance their love for flashy sneakers with their respect for tradition.
