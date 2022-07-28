13 Legally Blonde DIY Costumes Legally Blonde Halloween Costume Ideas

We don’t know who needs to hear this, but still be yourself… Unless it’s Halloween or some kind of obscure 2000s girl movie themed party, then be Elle Woods. In the courtroom, the classroom and the closet, Elle is a true icon. And this Halloween, you too can channel the same level of fashion grandeur by wearing an Elle Woods costume.

In Revenge of a BlondeShe taught us important life lessons (“Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy.”) and turned out one treatment after another in the process. The key to her signature look – and the perfect Revenge of a Blonde costume — is pink, pink and more pink! In fact, we think it’s safe to say that Elle Woods served up the great “Barbiecore” before the hot pink-on-pink aesthetic became the norm for your favorite celebs like Kim Kardashian and Megan Fox.

So before you head to the prepackaged costume section of your local Halloween store, scroll through this list. Ahead, you’ll find the best Elle Woods costumes you can DIY yourself Revenge of a Blonde time this Halloween.