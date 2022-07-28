Fashion
13 Legally Blonde DIY Costumes Legally Blonde Halloween Costume Ideas
Fox
We don’t know who needs to hear this, but still be yourself… Unless it’s Halloween or some kind of obscure 2000s girl movie themed party, then be Elle Woods. In the courtroom, the classroom and the closet, Elle is a true icon. And this Halloween, you too can channel the same level of fashion grandeur by wearing an Elle Woods costume.
In Revenge of a BlondeShe taught us important life lessons (“Exercise gives you endorphins. Endorphins make you happy.”) and turned out one treatment after another in the process. The key to her signature look – and the perfect Revenge of a Blonde costume — is pink, pink and more pink! In fact, we think it’s safe to say that Elle Woods served up the great “Barbiecore” before the hot pink-on-pink aesthetic became the norm for your favorite celebs like Kim Kardashian and Megan Fox.
So before you head to the prepackaged costume section of your local Halloween store, scroll through this list. Ahead, you’ll find the best Elle Woods costumes you can DIY yourself Revenge of a Blonde time this Halloween.
1
Yellow tie front top
For a casual Elle Woods daytime outfit, pair a yellow tie front top with your favorite dark jeans and a hot pink belt. And don’t forget the most crucial part of the costume: the pleat and the snap button!
What you will need: Puff Sleeve Tie Front Top, $35, Abercrombie & Fitch
2
Blue Sequin Dress
This may be one of Elle’s only non-pink looks Revenge of a Blondebut he still lives in our minds without rent.
What you will need: Backless Sequin Dress in Blue, $19.75, Asos
3
Pink butterfly clips
A pink monochromatic look is the norm for Elle, but against the dreary walls of the Harvard Law Library, she definitely stands out. Pair a pink cheetah print top with pink butterfly clips and any pair of pink bottoms to get the full effect.
What you will need: 100 packs of butterfly hair clips in assorted colors, $6.48, Amazon
4
Bright pink midi dress
Forget the LBD; when it comes to Elle Woods, the LPD (Little Pink Dress) is all that matters. Pair your hot pink midi dress with pink heels and light pink sunglasses to mimic her signature look!
What you will need: Bold New Look Magenta Tie-Back Midi Dress with Pockets, $69, Lulus
5
costume party
You don’t just go as Bunny, you go as Elle Woods as a rabbit. The 2000s mini bag and pink tights will keep your costume true to the movie.
What you will need: Overbust Strapless Top, $21.99, Amazon
6
Belted pencil dress
Tie a length of shimmering pink ribbon around the waist of any structured pink dress to recreate Elle’s iconic courtroom look.
What you will need: Collared Bodycon Midi Dress, $13.99, Venus
seven
Fuzzy Jacket and Sequin Bikini
The best part about this costume (besides the fact that it’s dog friendly) is that you can wear the sparkly swimsuit the next time you hit the beach. AKA: You don’t deposit money on a single-use item.
What you will need: Contrast Sequin Triangle Bikini Swimsuit, $12, Shein
8
Bright pink leather
In the words of Elle herself: whoever said orange was the new pink was seriously deranged. Recreate this fan-favorite cut with a matching pink ensemble and matching sunglasses.
What you will need: Cropped blazer and satin skirt set, $34.99, Forever 21
9
Newsboy Cap
Pair a hot pink newsboy cap from your local thrift store with a striped blouse for this Elle Woods costume. Bonus points for adding a small dog.
What you will need: Men’s Cotton Button-Front Flat Cap, $11.99, Amazon
ten
Purple hat and jacket
Question: is there a single Elle look that is not ionic? Answer: No. Wear a red turtleneck, throw on a purple jacket, and pin a flower to your beanie to easily DIY this look.
What you will need: Maurizia Guess Long Sleeve Faux Fur Coat, $103.20, Amazon
11
Green sweater
Dress up for Halloween like Elle did on the first day of law school. Team the look with a green sweater and button down. (What, like that’s hard?)
What you will need: Ty Cardigan, $88, Unif
12
Pink Cloud Dress
Technically, this dress is covered in clouds, but you can slip on any tie-dye mini to recreate it. Place a flower behind your ear and your costume is ready.
What you will need: Tie-dye print maxi dress, $59.97, Nordstrom rack
13
washington dc business suit
Leave it up to Elle to put her own twist on professional attire. Of course, we couldn’t rely on that iconic look from Legally blonde 2: red, white and blonde.
What you will need: Tie-Neck Bodycon Peplum Work Dress, $38.99, Amazon
