Siddharth R Dungarwal | Founder

Encapsulating inspirations from around the world, Snitch crafts clothing for the fashion-forward modern man. Offering an unconventional style philosophy as a fast fashion brand for men, the company designs style in response to the latest trends. In an interview with Shilpi PanjabiFounder of Snitch Siddharth R. Dungarwal talks about men’s fashion in India.
How big is the Indian menswear market? How fast is it growing?
Several brands are in the race to become sartorial savvy. With a new wave of interest in the Indian menswear market, the value of Indian menswear is expected to rise to around 3.3 trillion by 2028 nationwide. That’s a significant increase in the menswear market of 1.6 trillion in 2018, which was dominated by the shirt segment.
Currently, the Indian menswear market is the leading division of the entire apparel industry at 46% and growing at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9%.
What kind of impact is the pandemic and inflation having on menswear, since this category has traditionally taken a back seat to women’s and children’s wear?
Believe it or not, the menswear market grew rapidly after the pandemic. Fashion became a means of expression and therefore grew rapidly. The fashion industry has continually adapted to the post-pandemic landscape in a rather aligned manner. India’s menswear market is larger than womenswear and childrenswear, with a 46% share of overall apparel sales and continues to grow at a rapid pace.
How are men’s clothing sales doing online and offline?
We are an online platform that closed last fiscal year at 50 crore. At this time, we cannot comment on offline market sales, but we plan to expand soon.
What is Snitch’s USP?
We specialize in creating timeless designs that promise everyday fashion. As well as being a product selling brand, we tell the rapidly changing story of contemporary fashion through our designs.
When did you start Snitch and how has it evolved since then?
The idea started rolling during the pandemic in 2020, when a distinct duo, me as Founder, influencing manufacturing and, Chetan Siyal as CMO, with a seasoned interest in marketing, got together. is united for one passion – fashion. To turn that passion into an even more passionate business, Snitch was born.
We now have a presence in 20 states and growth statistics of 24% each year.
Along with this, we have a repeat customer rate of 48% and produce up to 25,000 orders per month. We launched our own app under the name Snitch a year ago which now has over 4 lakh downloads.
What are the best performing categories and markets?
Some top-selling categories are shirts, jeans, and sets. Our best performing markets are Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities. Apart from these, the majority of our customers come from Hyderabad, Bombay, Bengaluru, Delhi, etc.
What’s trending in men’s fashion in terms of fabrics, designs, colors and styles?
Trends vary with each season. For the upcoming fall-winter, we are looking for the following items that will be most popular in the menswear category:
Fabrics – cotton, jacquard, knit structure, linen, rayon, flannel
Designs – original prints, cut and sewn, classic minimalist prints, retro prints
Colors- very perry, jade, lazuli blue, honeycomb
(retro colors, digital colors, neutral colors)
Style- oversized baggy, dropped shoulders, windproof jackets
How do you plan to expand your digital and physical footprint in the future?
Digitally, we plan to list our products in various markets. We already have a presence on AJIO and Myntra and we will expand it further. In terms of physical footprint, we also plan to launch six experience stores by the end of 2022.
What new product categories do you plan to explore in the future?
Along with our existing range of menswear, loungewear and fragrances, we plan to expand into accessories, athleisure and incorporate more environmentally friendly materials into our collections.
