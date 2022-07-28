Scorpion King Hoodie in ‘No’





FILM AND Television merchandising is fun, especially when it’s stylish. Whether it’s dressing as a specific character (like Steve Harrington in stranger things), or dress with the general aesthetic of a movie or show (like the rugged western clothes of Yellowstone ), you can incorporate these fashion-forward pieces into your everyday wardrobe without looks like he’s on his way to Comic Con. And if you want to know the best thing about wearing movie and TV merchandise is getting the subtle IFKYK nods from the true viewers you meet on the street. Call it the ultimate fan flex! Recently, we found a time-relevant piece of film product that we needed to check out. We’re talking about the orange signature Scorpio King hoodie that Daniel Kaluuya’s character OJ wears in the latest Jordan Peele movie, Nope. Even if you haven’t seen the movie yet, the hoodie is impossible to miss. He was spotted throughout the film’s promotional footage on OJ, catching the viewer’s eye as he rides a horse in the hot dessert sun. Courtesy of the retailer The Scorpion King Crew Hoodie In case you have seen the movie and can’t remember how the sweatshirt fits into the larger narrative, this is a pretty simple reminder: The Scorpion King—the 2002 spin-off of The Mummy franchise that served as Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson’s first leading role – was mentioned in the film as the first film set OJ’s father, Otis Sr. (Keith David) brought him to like a kid. As you will recall, Otis Sr., OJ and Em (Keke Palmer) all work for their family business, Haywood Hollywood Horses, training horses to be used in film, television and commercial productions. To clarify the nature of this hoodie, it is not official merchandise of NOPE. This is a fan made product from a seller on Etsy named deetsbydrj. But even though it’s not official, we can clearly spot some solid fan-made gear when we see it. It’s possible NOPE is rolling out official movie merchandise here in the near future, but for now you can get it Scorpio King hoodie fresh off the press. There’s also relevance here to consider, as we can guarantee you’ll receive the most compliments now, while the film is still fresh in theaters. So to all you Jordan Peele enthusiasts, grab this hoodie before the stock runs out! John Thompson

Gear and Trade Editor

John Thompson is the Equipment and Trade Editor at Men’s Health, where he covers fashion, grooming, equipment and technology. This content is created and maintained by a third party, and uploaded to this page to help users provide their email addresses. You may be able to find more information about this and similar content on piano.io

