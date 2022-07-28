Eddie Izzard wears *this* Zara dress while on vacation in Malaga





Eddie was ready to embrace summer vibes with her outfit Eddie Izzard wore a floral summer look and newly cut blonde hair as she arrived for a break in Malaga on Tuesday. The 60-year-old comedian, who previously sported a longer, swept-back style and a ponytail, had her freshly bleached hair styled in a pixie cut. Rolling a smart set of matching black luggage through the terminal, the popular comedian who identifies as gender fluid and has previously requested the use of her and her pronouns also showed off her flair for style (and a bargain) in her outfit. The performer joined the fashion-forward crowd by opting for a flowing pink and white print mini dress with long sleeves and a belt around the waist, which can be had at major label Zara for 32.99 . Eddie matched the dress, which is having a serious moment at the moment, with her bright pink lipstick, alongside large sunglasses and Nike trainers. She also showed off a very nice set of fresh nails, painted white. The comedian opted for sneakers with her dress as she walked through the airport with luggage

Eddie bought the dress from Zara for 32.99

She also showed off a new, shorter hairstyle While stepping out, the actor was also seen carrying a backpack in his hand and a small black purse with a gold link chain over his shoulder. The marathon runner is believed to be enjoying a two-week break, with Eddie appearing to be in a light mood as he exited the airport. Eddie, who is set to star as Dr. Nina Jekyll in a modern take on Robert Louis Stevensons’ classic horror tale, has come out publicly as trans since 1985, but in recent years has considered herself gender fluid.

The performer has previously discussed gender fluidity (Photo: Ken McKay/ITV/Shutterstock) Discussing his elastic approach to gender last year with the Radio schedulesEddie explained: I go into girl mode or boy mode, which I consider a superhero thing. She added: It doesn’t matter. Its elastic, not hard and fast. I’m still gender fluid. I always play male roles in dramas, in boring mode. But stand-up, activism and endurance racing are all in vogue. More: Trend

The comedian has already undertaken a staggering 31 marathons and performed 31 stand-up shows in 31 days to raise money for charities including Fareshare, Walking With the Wounded, Care International, United to Combat Neglected Tropical Diseases and Covenant House New York City. Its Make Humanity Great Again campaign has so far raised more than 313,000 people. You have a story? If you have a celebrity story, video or photos, contact the Metro.co.uk entertainment team by emailing us at [email protected], calling 020 3615 2145 or by visiting our Submit Stuff page. . MORE: Nadine Dorries calls for safety on live TV after interview goes off the rails yelling at man

MORE: From voice of The Wombles to beloved Doctor Who companion: Bernard Cribbins’ incredible career after actors die aged 93







