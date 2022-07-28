Kelly Stafford steps out in power suit after being ordered to ‘dress more feminine’





Kelly Stafford gives the haters a taste of their own medicine. Wednesday, The next morning Podcast host and mother of four, 33, shared a sexy photo of herself in a pink outfit as she geared up for an event in Los Angeles. In the caption, she gave a not-so-subtle message to people who criticized her fashion choices. I get so many DMs telling me I need to dress more feminine, she wrote. So I wore a suit. The images, showing Stafford’s plunging neckline and effervescent smile, sparked a round of praise from fans who applauded the post. You don’t owe anyone an explanation for the way you dress! You look so damn beautiful in everything you wear mom! a commenter wrote. You should dress in what you like. Kill the girl, added another. Dress in what makes you comfortable taking care of 4 precious little girls, a fan wrote. Stafford indeed has his hands full at home with twins Chandler and Sawyer, 5, Hunter, 3, and Tyler, almost 2, all shared with NFL star husband Matthew Stafford of the Los Angeles Rams. When she’s not showing off her assets on Instagram, the beloved podcaster and brain tumor survivor regularly speaks truth to power, using her platform to address important issues such as the recent overthrow of Roe vs. Wadethe landmark 1973 decision that legalized abortion nationwide. Earlier this month, she spoke candidly on her abortion rights podcast following the ruling and how she thinks it will impact her daughters’ lives. I wish my daughters had the right to choose, she shared at the time. I think that’s an important lesson, like, “Listen, this can happen,” and it’s not a decision that I think people take lightly. I think where people get stuck is that just because you’re okay with wanting someone to be able to choose doesn’t mean you’re so pro-abortion You can have your problems [with] Abortion. You are simply saying that every woman should have the right to choose what to do with her body in her future. The story continues Additionally, Stafford has said she is pro-choice because of her experiences with economic inequality, stating that abortion bans will impact the most disadvantaged. Banning abortion kills the lower class, she says. The middle and upper class will find ways to travel. They go to the right doctors. The lower class will find the dangerous ways, or they will go through [pregnancy] and hate every second, and also now that this child was born into poverty. It’s just continuing that cycle. Parents can’t go out now because it’s too expensive to have a child. Well-being, parenthood, body image and more: discover the who behind the whoo with the Yahoo Life newsletter. register here.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.yahoo.com/lifestyle/kelly-stafford-pink-power-suit-she-dress-more-feminine-fashion-nfl-201852435.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos