For luxury brands, collaborations and destination shows are paying off





Photo: Gareth Cattermole/Getty Images Collaboration, “hacking”, “exchange”, “interaction– no matter what the powers that be decide to call the partnership between two distinctly trendy fashion brands coming together to launch an even hotter product, it continues to be a surefire way to attract attention. consumer attention. The same goes for fashion shows and destination events, according to the Lyst index for Q2 2022. Released on Wednesday, the fashion tech company’s latest quarterly ranking of the hottest and fashionable products and industry assessment confirmed that limited-edition partnerships, like Gucci x Adidas and Yeezy Gap, can still move the needle. An example: in the 48 hours since the first drop, searches for Gucci skyrocketed by 286%; Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneakers came in second in the ranking of the most fashionable women’s products for the second quarter. “Dropping the right remix can create a major brand moment and boost brand heat for both parties involved,” Lyst wrote in the report. The top two brands on Lyst’s Hottest Brands list — Gucci and Balenciaga — both saw their buzzy collaborations drop or be announced in the second quarter. (Coincidentally, they “hacked” each other in the recent past.) Gucci overtook Balenciaga to reclaim the top spot, with Lyst highlighting its partnership with Adidas and its limited-edition capsule with Harry Styles as moments majors. “Together, the two Kering-owned fashion houses now power 21% of the overall Lyst Index warmth score generated by the top 20 brands,” the report said. Another thing Gucci and Balenciaga did in the second quarter that kept them on top, according to Lyst: stage destination shows. “While some have questioned the ethics of flying guests thousands of miles for minutes of runway action, a ‘wow’ fashion show venue guarantees a show and even more creative opportunities content for guests,” Lyst wrote. “This quarter’s index proves that there is tremendous brand value in claiming a memorable IRL moment.” Scroll to continue Gucci presented its Resort 2023 collection in Puglia; Balenciaga’s Spring 2023 line in New York. Dolce & Gabbana cracks the Lyst Index ranking of the 20 hottest fashion brands in 15th place, after Kourtney Kardashian’s marriage to Travis Barker in Portofino, which appeared to be anything but explicitly sponsored by the controversial Italian luxury house. (The report states that “looking for the brand [spiked] 114%” after the nuptials.) Louis Vuitton, which came in at No. 5, had its Cruise 2023 show in San Diego; Dior, No. 6, had its in Seville. The Lyst Index backed up what we’ve seen track after recent track: Y2K trends are still strong – evidenced by the fact that the Diesel 1DR was crowned “the world’s hottest women’s product this quarter.” by Lyst, searches for small shoulder bags (a staple at the time) up 59% in Q2, and cargo pants ranking among the most searched pieces. Check out the Lyst Index ranking of the hottest fashion brands, women’s fashion products and men’s fashion products for Q2 2022, below. The hottest fashion brands of Q2 2022: Gucci Balenciaga Prada Valentino Louis Vuitton Dior miu miu Fendi Diesel Burberry Versace Nike Adidas Loewe Dolce & Gabbana Saint Laurent Bottega Veneta Moncler White jacquemus The most fashionable women’s fashion products in the second quarter of 2022: Diesel Bag 1DR Adidas x Gucci Gazelle sneakers Jean Paul Gaultier x Lotta Volkova nude dress Balenciaga Le Cagole small shoulder bag Jaded London Tech cargo pants Prada Symbol sunglasses Miu Miu cotton beanie Loewe Anagram basket bag Fendace logo one-piece swimsuit Gucci Original GG slide sandal The most fashionable men’s fashion products of the second quarter of 2022: Adidas Originals x Wales Bonner Samba Trainers Birkenstock Boston suede clogs Yeezy Gap Engineered by Balenciaga Dove Hoodie Gucci 1953 horsebit loafers Levi’s 469 Loose Denim Shorts Stone Island Compass Logo Patch Cargo Shorts Nike Air Force 1 sneakers Polo Ralph Lauren cotton chino cap Casablanca Ping Pong monogram silk shorts Nike Air Max 90 Slides Never miss the latest fashion industry news. Sign up for Fashionista’s daily newsletter.

