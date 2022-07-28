Zara’s printed shirt dress is the must-have summer look





Zara’s printed shirt dress is the must-have summer dress that shoppers are obsessed with because of its flattering style and great price. For shoppers looking to find the best summer dresses of 2022, look no further! Zara’s printed shirt dress has become summer’s go-to look as shoppers are loving this mini dress from Zara which costs less than £35 ($42) and seems to be everywhere at the moment. This is definitely Zara’s new white and black polka dot dress, which was the most popular £39.99 Zara dress everyone was talking about in 2019 – except this dress is cheaper! The summer 2022 Zara dress comes in pink, khaki and forest green and features a cropped silhouette with a cinched tie belt. The patterned mini dress has long blouson sleeves, a button down blouse style top and a flared skater style skirt. Its popularity is probably due to its versatility as it is perfect for indoor events, outdoor events, weddings, races, sporting events, birthday parties, dinner parties, even work, really any event you can think of during the holidays. summer months. (opens in a new tab) Zara, Printed Mini Dress, £32.99 (opens in a new tab) Zara, Printed Mini Dress, £32.99 (opens in a new tab) Zara, Printed Mini Dress, £32.99 The dress is widely adored by fans and some have noticed that it has been seen on A LOT of people this summer. Particularly when it comes to large scale outdoor events where long sleeves are perfect for the unpredictable UK weather. A TikTok user documented her time at the York races and recorded the sheer number of women who could be seen in the green and pink version of this fantastic dress. The video showed that it truly is the perfect summer dress and is already a huge hit with women across the UK. @skgledhill (opens in a new tab)

♬ 10 things I hate about you – Leah Kate (opens in a new tab) For some, the popularity of the dress is a deterrent, but for others, the popularity is just a reminder that this really is the hottest look of the moment. If you want to buy that dress online but aren’t sure which size to get, there’s a viral Zara sizing hack that will help you find the perfect fit. There is also a viral Zara website hack that can help you navigate the site online, which is known to be notoriously difficult and tricky for shoppers to use.

