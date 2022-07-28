Did Christian Dior just snatch a Ming Dynasty skirt model?





Chinese protesters claim the Dior skirt is a rip off of the traditional Mamian or horse head skirt that was worn in China during the Ming dynasty

The wraparound skirt has four slits on both sides and was used for riding centuries ago. Image Courtesy: Dior

In the fashion world, scamming is a serious crime and French luxury fashion house Christian Dior is guilty if the Chinese are to be believed. Dozens of students took to the streets of Paris to protest Dior, accusing it of cultural appropriation and claiming it copied a classic Chinese skirt design, dating back to the Ming Dynasty. Students demonstrated in front of the Christian Dior store on the Avenue des Champs-Elysées in the French capital. They are also threatening to stage similar protests in New York and London, according to some social media posts. The controversial garment is an $3,800 black pleated skirt from Dior’s fall collection. The brand says the skirt showcases the idea of ​​community and brotherhood in looks with a school uniform feel. But the Chinese don’t buy it. Let’s take a closer look at the controversy. What’s wrong with the skirt? Chinese protesters claim the Dior skirt is a rip off of the traditional Mamian or horse skirt worn in China during the Ming dynasty. The pleated fabric labels skirt was criticized by an opinion piece on People.com. The article said: The so-called Dior silhouette is very similar to the Chinese horse-head skirt. While many of the details are identical, why is it shamelessly called a new design and hallmark Dior silhouette? The only difference people might notice between the so-called Dior rip-off and the traditional Chinese skirt is that the former is mid-calf while the original version of the skirt is long. Nevertheless, the demonstrators demanded that Dior cease all sales of the garment in its Paris store. Protesters held up signs that read, Dior, stop cultural appropriation and This is a traditional Chinese dress, according to New York Post. According to a South China Morning Postthe Diors Hong Kong site described the skirt as a signature Dior silhouette, the mid-length skirt updated with a sleek and modern new variation. The wraparound skirt has four slits on both sides and was used for riding centuries ago. How did Dior react? The company has yet to comment on the controversy. However, the skirt has been pulled from the shelves of Dior online stores in mainland China. The product is still available in other online stores, but it is not recognized that its design is inspired by traditional Chinese clothing. According to a world times report, the outlet received a response to their email to Dior that said, Your feedback and suggestions are of great value to us as they allow us to continually improve our customer service and said their message was forwarded to the department concerned. Previous Dior Controversies Last year in November, Dior presented a controversial photo at its fashion show in Shanghai. He was accused that the company portrayed Asian women as ugly and scary with greasy hair and scary eyelids wearing traditional Chinese clothes and holding a Dior bag. According world timesthe fashion house said the exhibit was not a commercial advertisement for the brand and was removing all related content from online and offline platforms. With contributions from agencies Read allRecent news,New trends,Cricket News,bollywood news,India NewsandEntertainment Newshere. follow us onFacebook,Twitterandinstagram.

